Bill O'Reilly Begs Trump to 'Take the Next Month Off' as Aging Prez Is 'Hunching Over' Amid Health Concerns
July 22 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Bill O’Reilly only wants President Trump to do one thing: take some time off for himself now that he's getting older, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, the oldest president to ever be elected, has been rumored to be dealing with several health ailments, with many urging for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
Bill O'Reilly to Trump: 'Relax a Little Bit'
O'Reilly used the final moments of his latest No Spin News podcast episode on Wednesday, July 22, to beg his longtime pal Trump to take it easy before he works himself into the ground.
"I've noticed that (Trump) is hunching over a little bit and that's normal. You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you," the former Fox News personality noted. "So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit."
The 76-year-old, who earlier in the episode discussed the chaos behind ICE as well as several networks not airing Trump's recent speech about alleged election fraud, then reminded the president he doesn't have to show up to work to deal with the war in Iran.
"You got to deal with Iran. I understand that," the conservative commentator noted. "Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone, and you can do that with your people coming. "But you need a breather. I need a breather... but he needs a breather much more than I do."
Critics Go Off on Bill O'Reilly's Suggestion
"So, we wish the best for not only President Trump but all the presidents," O'Reilly stated, mentioning former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
In response, critics were quick to bash O'Reilly for his plea, as one person asked, "A month off from what? Raging on Truth Social and golfing?" Trump is known for going off and airing his personal grievances on social media platforms, including recently comparing the American death toll in the Iran war to other previous wars.
Meanwhile, Trump is also known for golfing whenever possible, taking weekend trips to his golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey. According to an online tracker, out of his 549 days in office, the former reality star has spent 116 of those on the green.
A critic suggested, "What Bill is actually suggesting is that Trump just shut up and stay out of the public eye for a month, because he's sinking the MAGA party for the midterms."
Trump's Health Concerns Erupt
Another user theorized, "If the president needs a month away from the job, it's time to invoke the 25th Amendment." The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Trump's swollen ankles have also raised red flags, as he previously put his "cankles" on display in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit. While sitting alongside some of the world's leaders during the key meeting, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen.
The controversial politician was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.
Trump's mental health has also come into question, despite the president claiming he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
However, claims recently spread that Trump had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program.
The program is typically reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials. At the time, Rep. Ted Lieu also publicly questioned whether the president had received the treatment.
After backlash and rumors of Trump's apparent faltering health, spokesperson Kush Desai responded on X, "This application was not for the President."