Bill O'Reilly Begs Trump to 'Take the Next Month Off' as Aging Prez Is 'Hunching Over' Amid Health Concerns

O'Reilly used the final moments of his latest No Spin News podcast episode on Wednesday, July 22, to beg his longtime pal Trump to take it easy before he works himself into the ground.

"I've noticed that (Trump) is hunching over a little bit and that's normal. You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you," the former Fox News personality noted. "So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit."

The 76-year-old, who earlier in the episode discussed the chaos behind ICE as well as several networks not airing Trump's recent speech about alleged election fraud, then reminded the president he doesn't have to show up to work to deal with the war in Iran.

"You got to deal with Iran. I understand that," the conservative commentator noted. "Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone, and you can do that with your people coming. "But you need a breather. I need a breather... but he needs a breather much more than I do."