Trump's Legal Fail: Prez's Administration Dealt Major Blow as Federal Judge Tosses Out Challenge to Minnesota Sanctuary Laws

The Trump administration has suffered a major legal defeat after a federal judge tossed its lawsuit seeking to dismantle Minnesota's sanctuary laws, dealing a significant setback to the president's aggressive immigration enforcement agenda, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lawsuit, obtained by Radar, was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against the State of Minnesota, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.