Jon Stewart Blasts Trump for 'Tainting' Spain's World Cup Celebration on Stage With His 'Overinflated Ego'

"Traditionally, it’s a moment that is shared really only by the players," the popular comedian said on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show. "A special moment that is only for the players, that is really, just – what the f-ck are you doing on the stage? It's for the players. God damn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?"

Trump, who joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the stage, had boasted the match had been "four times greater than any FIFA ever held," words that Stewart mocked as "insightful post-game analysis."

He joked, "What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?" The president also claimed, "... It's probably about five times, actually; they're telling me today."

"Is that what they told you?" Stewart asked during the episode. "You know, they're telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you're a little baby."