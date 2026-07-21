Jon Stewart Blasts Trump for 'Tainting' Spain's World Cup Celebration on Stage With His 'Overinflated Ego'
July 21 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to get torn apart for his awkward appearance at the World Cup, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and this time it is Jon Stewart who took the president to task.
On Sunday, July 19, the president handed the trophy to Team Spain following their victory against Argentina; however, the 80-year-old decided to hang around on stage instead of leaving the area as the players celebrated.
Jon Stewart Goes Off on Trump
"Traditionally, it’s a moment that is shared really only by the players," the popular comedian said on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show. "A special moment that is only for the players, that is really, just – what the f-ck are you doing on the stage? It's for the players. God damn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?"
Trump, who joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the stage, had boasted the match had been "four times greater than any FIFA ever held," words that Stewart mocked as "insightful post-game analysis."
He joked, "What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?" The president also claimed, "... It's probably about five times, actually; they're telling me today."
"Is that what they told you?" Stewart asked during the episode. "You know, they're telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you're a little baby."
Trump's Photoshop Nightmare
Stewart's jabs aren't the only embarrassment Trump has had to deal with following the World Cup final game; him being edited out of the champions' photo occurred as well.
While the 80-year-old refused to leave the stage during Spain's group photo, when the squad shared their snapshot, Trump had been cropped out.
"The part that makes this worse is they (Infantino) actually tried to get him to move, and he didn't," one person pointed out on Reddit at the time. "It is one thing to stand there 'not realizing' you should probably move, but another to ignore actually being told to move."
Another quipped, "Trump wouldn't leave; he stood there and refused to move. I swear, a coma patient in a vegetative state would wake up and get out of the way."
Trump Receives 'Fake' FIFA Award
Despite Trump being cropped out of the photo and booed during his appearance at the game, the former reality star can still hang his hat on the fact that he was previously awarded the first FIFA peace prize.
Last December, Trump was handed the just-created award at the World Cup draw in December 2025 at the Kennedy Center, after he lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize. Infantino handed Trump the trophy, a certificate, and a medal.
"You definitely deserve the first FIFA peace prize for your action, for what you have obtained – in your way – but you obtained it in an incredible way," Infantino gushed over Trump at the ceremony.
The 56-year-old added, "And you can always count, Mr. President, on my support, on the support of the entire football community, or soccer community, to help you make peace and make the world prosper."
Just two months later, Trump accepted another "fake" accolade, this time for being the "Champion of Coal."
"I'm proud to officially name the undispuut..." he said, before spitting out unintelligible words while behind the podium at the White House. "When did this come out? Mr. Speaker – " he asked, before finally saying, "The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal."
"We have to proceed, always – don't use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job," Trump added, before his rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, responded on X, "The sundowning starts earlier every day."