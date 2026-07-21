Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Strips Down to a Tiny String Bikini During Beach Outing

The 27-year-old model shared a carousel of photos showing off two separate two-piece looks while displaying her design school talents by sewing beads onto a tank top.

Ella Emhoff combined her love of crafting with showing off her beach body.

In one snapshot, Emhoff sat in a beach lounger in a black-and-white polka-dot bikini from the small-batch, ethically made brand Rat Boi.

She also included a picture of her crafting kit, which included a bag of colorful beads. Later, she was seen threading a needle and applying them to the white tank.

Emhoff continued to multitask on the beach in another photo while wearing a racy red string bikini as she appeared to be working on a knitwear swimsuit, displaying the completed number in another picture in the carousel.