Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Strips Down to a Tiny String Bikini During Beach Outing
July 21 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is continuing to have a relaxing yet productive summer, flaunting her bikini body on the beach while simultaneously making crafts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old model shared a carousel of photos showing off two separate two-piece looks while displaying her design school talents by sewing beads onto a tank top.
Crafting on the Beach
In one snapshot, Emhoff sat in a beach lounger in a black-and-white polka-dot bikini from the small-batch, ethically made brand Rat Boi.
She also included a picture of her crafting kit, which included a bag of colorful beads. Later, she was seen threading a needle and applying them to the white tank.
Emhoff continued to multitask on the beach in another photo while wearing a racy red string bikini as she appeared to be working on a knitwear swimsuit, displaying the completed number in another picture in the carousel.
Ella Emhoff Rocked Multiple Bikini Looks
"Me + beach + crafting = perfect summer," Ella captioned the Instagram post.
Fans took to the comments section with praise for her work.
"Beading at the beach. That’s the good life," one person wrote, while a second shared, "That beaded shirt is everything."
"So d--- impressed you can do that on the beach and not spill beads everywhere!" a third follower gushed of the Parsons School of Design grad.
"Absolutely adorable and you know how to make us all proud," a fourth fan raved in the comments.
Ella Emhoff's Beaded Tank Took '4 Beach Days' to Create
Emhoff brought up the trip in a July 1 post, when she told fans she was getting ready to make a new bikini for her boyfriend Charlie Vessell's family's annual trip to the Sunshine State.
Showing off three of her designs, she admitted she was unhappy with the fit of two of them, with one being too large and the other being too tiny. The gray and blue knit bikini shown in her beach carousel snapshots was one Emhoff eventually decided on.
In another post, Emhoff showed off the finished product of her tank top, revealing that it took her "four full beach days" while on vacation to sew the intricate beadwork onto the clothing item.
Ellla Emhoff and Boyfriend About to Celebrate 3 Years Together
The carousel wasn't completely about beach crafting and bikinis. Emhoff shared a loved-up photo of herself kissing Vessell on the forehead.
The couple will be celebrating three years together at the end of July. As Radar previously reported, Emhoff shared a post in 2025 in a tribute to their second anniversary.
"2 years with Charlie today. I love him so so so so so much. He truly is the best, number 1 guy," the knitwear designer wrote about her artist boyfriend in the social media update.
Vessell was also by Emhoff's side as she celebrated her 27th birthday in May. She rocked a chic cheetah-print corset top for her big party.