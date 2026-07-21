Tragic New Details Emerge: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Actress Kaylee Hottle, 18, Died in Car Crash After Driver of Vehicle 'Struck Culvert'

Before her big-screen breakthrough, Kaylee starred in commercials for products used by the deaf and hard of hearing community.

She played Jia in the two Godzilla films and had the script translated into ASL with the help of her parents and another individual.

Speaking to The Daily Moth in 2021, she said: "I was fine with memorizing the script and signing my lines, but the tough part was signing out the 'spoken' parts because we had to change it, and sometimes they’d tell us it was wrong but they didn’t understand that ASL changes almost everything."

"Because the interpreter said what I said. The producer and director would sometimes say 'Don't say that' and want me to follow the script, but the signs for that sentence would be different in ASL," she explained.