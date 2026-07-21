Trump's Son Don Jr Called Out by Critics After Tweet About Prez's 'Strength and Resolve' Resurfaces Amid Iran War — 'Pretty Wild He Didn’t Delete That’

President Donald Trump once declared himself the president of peace – but critics have now pressed his son to see if that's still true.

In April 2024, while his father was gunning for another term, Donald Trump Jr. appeared to shade President Joe Biden's administration in how they were managing Iranian relations. He suggested to the public that his controversial dad was far better at avoiding conflict in the Middle East, a sentiment that now comes with irony, RadarOnline.com can confirm.