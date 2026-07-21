Trump's Son Don Jr Called Out by Critics After Tweet About Prez's 'Strength and Resolve' Resurfaces Amid Iran War — 'Pretty Wild He Didn’t Delete That’
July 21 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump once declared himself the president of peace – but critics have now pressed his son to see if that's still true.
In April 2024, while his father was gunning for another term, Donald Trump Jr. appeared to shade President Joe Biden's administration in how they were managing Iranian relations. He suggested to the public that his controversial dad was far better at avoiding conflict in the Middle East, a sentiment that now comes with irony, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Donald Trump Jr. Praises Father's Leadership on Iran
At the time, Don Jr. wrote on X, "Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."
Journalist Aaron Rupar recently reshared the post, writing, "Update?"
Many were quick to also call out Don Jr., who seemed to lack foresight that in 2026, the United States would be engaging in escalated, deadly relations with Iran.
As a Community Note on the post pointed out, "Trump got us into a war with Iran."
Critics Swipe at Donald Trump's War Decisions
"I'm not surprised that Jr is too stupid to find the delete button," one person said about Don Jr.'s post. Another added, "Pretty wild he didn’t delete that lol."
A third agreed, "I'm surprised they haven't deleted this."
Others pointed out that Don Jr. refers to his father by last name. "Him calling his own father by his last name is so bizarre," one user noted, as another said, "It’s even funnier that he refers to his dad by their last name."
A commentator implicated the entire Trump dynasty, writing, "a whole family of liars and grifters."
Hostilities Began in February 2026
While the war wasn't officially declared yet by Congress, Trump-led hostilities toward Iran have led to the deployment of U.S. troops.
In February 2026, Trump, alongside Israel, launched Operation Epic Fury, a large-scale joint military campaign to strike and cripple the Iranian regime's leadership and military.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth explained, "The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure – and they will never have nuclear weapons."
Despite repeated claims that Iran was open to negotiations, violence continued to ensue from all sides of the violence. In fact, Trump has rained down additional attacks against the nation in the months following.
Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose the War
The fight led to the death of at least 17 members of the American military, with hundreds more reported injured. In the past three weeks, Iranian authorities have reported at least 50 casualties from the United States' strikes.
As the war rages on, Americans remain unhappy with the military actions. According to Silver Bulletin, about 59 percent of Americans oppose it. Their analysis was through the consideration of 10 different pollsters, with one of them, YouGov, finding that as little as 27 percent of Americans support the efforts.
Online, people aren't afraid to criticize the military actions, either.
Alongside a photo to remember the fallen soldiers, a person wrote, "Yeah, every MAGA accusation is a confession, and nothing Trump says today will ever be true tomorrow; meanwhile they are still hiding the number of Dead, while the Trump Fortune has more than doubled in growth."