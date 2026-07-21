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Home > News > The View

Trump Is 'Petrified' Democrats Will 'Take Over,' Joy Behar Claims — As 'The View' Co-host Wildly Compares Political 'Mess' to 'Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak'

Joy Behar hit back at Trump's election fraud claims.
Source: @theview/Youtube; MEGA

Joy Behar hit back at Trump's election fraud claims.

July 21 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar declared Donald Trump was "petrified" Democrats would "take over" after the 2026 midterm elections as she wildly compared the state of politics to an "explosive diarrhea" outbreak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conversation began during the July 21 installment of The View, when the co-hosts discussed the president's 2020 election fraud allegations.

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'He Is Petrified'

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Donald Trump gave a primetime address on election security in July.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave a primetime address on election security in July.

Earlier this month, Trump gave a primetime address on election security and once again suggested his 2020 presidential election loss was due to fraud.

"That speech was not about 2020. That speech was about 2026," Behar claimed. "He is petrified that the Democrats are going to take over. That’s what all the polls are saying anyway."

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Joy Behar compared political issues to 'explosive diarrhea.'
Source: @theview/YouTube

Joy Behar compared political issues to 'explosive diarrhea.'

The 83-year-old then rattled off a list of political and economic concerns the country is facing.

"We now have lost 17 service members in Iran, and he has nothing, no plan. The gas is up to $4 a gallon — some diesel, I’ve noticed some diesel, almost $6… And now we’ve put a 50 percent tariff on Canada, which is going to increase inflation, and prices are going to go up," she continued. "And the perfect metaphor for his administration: the diarrhea outbreak… The explosive diarrhea is the perfect metaphor because everything is going up and making a mess."

Shocked by her comparison, Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed and playfully thanked her for the "imagery" of her remark.

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Sunny Hostin suggested Trump 'cannot accept' he lost the 2020 election.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin suggested Trump 'cannot accept' he lost the 2020 election.

After a brief moment of surprise, the hosts shifted their attention back to Trump's speech. Sara Haines suggested the the Prez's fixation with the 2020 election pointed to an "ego thing."

"I’m not convinced he cares beyond himself," she said. "This election loss stuff, my concern is, it’s definitely eroding the trust the American public has."

Sunny Hostin agreed that Trump, 80, "cannot accept that he lost in 2020."

"I think that is much bigger than anything ahead in the midterms. In fact, I often think that when he’s not technically on the ballot, he doesn’t care that much if Republicans win," she continued. "Why is it only the election that he lost that’s rigged? … Even more fascinating, it was the election his federal government was in charge of."

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Joy Behar Pokes Fun at Trump's Eating Habits

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Joy Behar joked Trump was unbothered by the cyclosporiasis outbreak because of his eating habits.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar joked Trump was unbothered by the cyclosporiasis outbreak because of his eating habits.

But the topic of "explosive diarrhea" is nothing new for The View. As Radar previously reported, Behar made a dig at Trump's eating habits amid the rampant cyclosporiasis cases spreading across the U.S.

The illness comes from a parasite that can cause severe stomach issues. It is primarily spread by contaminated food and drinks, according to the Cleveland Clinic. So far, the outbreak has been potentially linked to leafy greens, such as heads of lettuce and bagged salads.

As the co-hosts weighed in on whether the Trump administration could be at fault due to cuts in funding, Behar chimed in to joke, "He doesn't care, because he never ate a salad in his life."

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