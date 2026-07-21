Trump Is 'Petrified' Democrats Will 'Take Over,' Joy Behar Claims — As 'The View' Co-host Wildly Compares Political 'Mess' to 'Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak'

After a brief moment of surprise, the hosts shifted their attention back to Trump's speech. Sara Haines suggested the the Prez's fixation with the 2020 election pointed to an "ego thing."

"I’m not convinced he cares beyond himself," she said. "This election loss stuff, my concern is, it’s definitely eroding the trust the American public has."

Sunny Hostin agreed that Trump, 80, "cannot accept that he lost in 2020."

"I think that is much bigger than anything ahead in the midterms. In fact, I often think that when he’s not technically on the ballot, he doesn’t care that much if Republicans win," she continued. "Why is it only the election that he lost that’s rigged? … Even more fascinating, it was the election his federal government was in charge of."