Donald Trump Accuses China of Rigging 2020 Election Defeat in Fiery Prime Time Address — but Beijing hits back at 'Malicious Smears'

The Commander-in-Chief said he had declassified hundreds of intelligence files which supported his claims that Beijing had tried to sway the election in Joe Biden's favour — despite U.S. intelligence previously concluding China did not interfere in the 2020 election.

In response to his speech, China's foreign ministry strongly denied the allegations of Chinese meddling in the 2020 presidential election, saying they were "entirely fabricated."

Trump's claims are "malicious smears" which have "long been proven to be groundless", foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

The president spoke in front of several members of his top team as he gave his address, but journalists were unable to put questions to the president.