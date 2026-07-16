EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Donald Trump Accused of 'Deliberately Unleashing Plot Twists on World' to Dodge Scandals

The allegations appear in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Drawing on extensive interviews conducted on the condition of anonymity, the authors examine Trump's efforts to reshape the federal government, dominate cultural institutions, and control media narratives while describing what they call an increasingly unconstrained presidency.

The authors state they sought responses from those named throughout the reporting process.

According to the book, Trump views unexpected political maneuvers as a strategic weapon for regaining control of public attention whenever damaging headlines threaten to dominate coverage.

A political source told us: "The pattern described is that Trump constantly looks for ways to slam the world with fresh plot twists whenever controversy builds. The goal is to seize back the spotlight before critics can define the story, and that includes his war on Iran distracting from scandals like his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein."