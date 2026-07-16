EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Donald Trump Accused of 'Deliberately Unleashing Plot Twists on World' to Dodge Scandals
July 16 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
"Scheming" Donald Trump has been accused of "deliberately unleashing dramatic plot twists" during his presidency – such as his bombardment of Iran – to overwhelm the news cycle and divert attention from political scandals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's according to explosive new claims in a forthcoming book, which paints the 80-year-old US president's second term as driven by instinct, grievance, and an appetite for disruption.
Trump's 'Plot Twist' Strategy
The allegations appear in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Drawing on extensive interviews conducted on the condition of anonymity, the authors examine Trump's efforts to reshape the federal government, dominate cultural institutions, and control media narratives while describing what they call an increasingly unconstrained presidency.
The authors state they sought responses from those named throughout the reporting process.
According to the book, Trump views unexpected political maneuvers as a strategic weapon for regaining control of public attention whenever damaging headlines threaten to dominate coverage.
A political source told us: "The pattern described is that Trump constantly looks for ways to slam the world with fresh plot twists whenever controversy builds. The goal is to seize back the spotlight before critics can define the story, and that includes his war on Iran distracting from scandals like his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein."
Hegseth Fight Changed Course
One passage in the Regime Change book recounts internal discussions surrounding Pete Hegseth, whose nomination as defense secretary appeared to be in jeopardy after a sexual assault allegation that he denied.
Trump is said to have considered abandoning Hegseth's nomination and replacing him with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former Republican rival who had challenged him for the party's presidential nomination.
Instead, the authors write Trump settled on a different approach after deciding creating political drama would serve him better than changing course.
The book quotes him as saying: "We need plot twists" – a remark which reportedly surprised one ally who witnessed the conversation.
According to the authors, Trump then mobilized Vice President JD Vance, conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his son Donald Trump Jr., to pressure Republican lawmakers who were weighing whether to oppose Hegseth's confirmation.
The coordinated effort ultimately helped keep the nomination alive despite mounting scrutiny.
Book Paints Stark Portrait
Beyond that episode, Haberman and Swan portray Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes,"' who they warn governs through "grievances and instincts" while remaining intensely focused on symbolism, loyalty, and personal control.
Among the more unusual anecdotes included in the book is a claim the MAGA leader was once found decorating the White House using a tube of super glue – an incident presented as an example of his hands-on approach to reshaping his surroundings with no regard for beauty or procedure.
Another source familiar with the authors' reporting said: "The argument running through the book is that Trump has become increasingly confident in using spectacle as a governing tool. Every controversy becomes an opportunity to redirect attention, and every challenge is met with another unexpected move designed to keep opponents off balance and dominate the conversation."
Epstein Links Face Scrutiny
One of the biggest scandals of Trump's presidency has been his links with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He and Epstein moved in overlapping social circles during the 1990s and early 2000s and were photographed together at public events.
Trump later said they fell out and insisted he had barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.
No court has found Trump criminally liable for conduct connected to Epstein, though their past association remains under huge scrutiny.