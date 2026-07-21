Meghan Markle's As Ever Website Suffers Nearly 50 Percent Traffic Plunge as 'Diva Duchess' Gets Roasted Over 'Lazy' New Promo: 'She's Just Dialing It In'
July 21 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's As Ever website suffered an alarming traffic plunge during the first half of 2026, as critics claimed she has all but abandoned promoting her struggling lifestyle brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, has not added any new significant products to her line of fruit spreads, honey, tea, and other pantry items, as reports swirl that her current inventory is quickly ticking toward an expiration date.
As Ever Website Suffers 46 Percent Drop in Traffic
Markle only sells her products via her online page, and traffic dropped a whopping 46 percent since January, according to data from Similarweb accessed by Newsweek.
In January, despite her holiday push coming to an end, As Ever still had 268,000 visits to its website. That number fell off a cliff to 145,000 visits in June.
During that time, Markle's widely panned Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was officially axed by the streaming giant.
The platform also pulled the plug on its multimillion-dollar partnership with As Ever, walking away from the consumer brand after initially planning to showcase its products throughout the series. Netflix then returned all of the As Ever inventory to Markle's possession.
Meghan Markle's As Ever Promos Have Become Increasingly Confusing
Critics have also been pointing out that Markle seemed to have lost interest in promoting the brand. After introducing a much-mocked set of matches to go with her $64 scented candles in May, the former actress hasn't added any new items to her line.
Instead, Markle took to posting bizarre videos showing off her "lifestyle" with no products, including wearing pricey outfits as she picked flowers and walked around her garden carrying vegetable baskets.
Since July began, As Ever's Instagram — the brand's only promotional outlet beyond its homepage — has featured just a handful of posts that critics say show little effort.
A July 3 photo featured fruit spread across a piece of toast as a Fourth of July suggestion. Four days later, a picture showed an iced pitcher of hibiscus tea, calling it "something refreshing to share all week long."
As Ever Promos Seemingly Show Little Effort to Engage Consumers
Markle's most recent post on July 19 included a croissant on a plate with a spooned dollop of fruit spread next to it, and the jar was shown from above without the label or any indication of what flavor it was.
"Berry season calls for fruit spreads, slow mornings, and something homemade," the caption read. "Stock the pantry at AsEver.com."
'Tell Me You've Given Up Without Telling Me'
Markle was roasted on social media for the promo, which some dubbed "lazy."
"Tell me you’ve given up without telling me," one person wrote on X.
"It’s really bad when you hide the label of the spread. This ridiculousness needs to be put to bed. Meghan Markle has officially failed at everything she touches," a second user sneered.
"Is she gonna spend the rest of her life publishing pics of her jam on food?" a third person asked.
"She’s lost interest, just dialing it in at this point," a fourth claimed.