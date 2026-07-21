Meghan Markle's As Ever Website Suffers Nearly 50 Percent Traffic Plunge as 'Diva Duchess' Gets Roasted Over 'Lazy' New Promo: 'She's Just Dialing It In'

Markle only sells her products via her online page, and traffic dropped a whopping 46 percent since January, according to data from Similarweb accessed by Newsweek.

In January, despite her holiday push coming to an end, As Ever still had 268,000 visits to its website. That number fell off a cliff to 145,000 visits in June.

During that time, Markle's widely panned Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was officially axed by the streaming giant.

The platform also pulled the plug on its multimillion-dollar partnership with As Ever, walking away from the consumer brand after initially planning to showcase its products throughout the series. Netflix then returned all of the As Ever inventory to Markle's possession.