Why Elia Hills Believes Being Yourself Is the Best Content Strategy

In a realm of social media that seems so filtered, polished, and rehearsed, authenticity is one of the most elusive traits online. Many creators spend hours writing scripts for every shot of a video, but Elia Hills has found success by taking the opposite approach. Her posts are not about fancy production or staged reactions. Rather, they are driven by genuine dialogue, lighthearted laughter, and surprising moments that just happen. This sincere approach has helped her build a fast-growing audience and establish a recognizable presence on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat. For Hills, creating content was never about becoming famous. It began on a much more personal note. That is what continues to guide her work today.

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Authenticity Over Perfection

Social media captures attention, yet it takes more than keeping up with trends to maintain that attention. That "something" for Hills is authenticity. She chooses not to script her interactions, instead letting conversations happen naturally, using her personality and intuition to create moments that are fun and entertaining. Each upload is a fresh experience, as there is no conversation that repeats itself. Viewers are drawn to the genuine reactions and unscripted interactions that make every video different. "I've always been of the mind that there's something about authenticity that resonates more with people than perfection," she says. "I think that's a big factor in why my content has been able to reach such a big audience in a short amount of time." This mindset is a key element of her gradually developing personal brand.

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The Growth Came Naturally

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In today's social media landscape, it's harder to grow organic traffic, so Hills' achievements are even more impressive. In three months, she has gained a following of more than 100k on Instagram and has reached 200 million views on her profile within 30 days. Hills has found one of the greatest keys to her success is actually being authentic rather than making it up. "I don't rely heavily on scripts or manufactured moments. Instead, I put myself in real conversations and trust my personality, quick thinking, and sense of humor to create entertaining content." Her posts show that sometimes the best moments are those that are spontaneous.

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Self-Assurance Was Something She Had To Work For

Today, she looks completely at ease presenting herself to the public and in front of cameras. However, that wasn't always the case. She struggled with self-esteem and often worried about what people would say. "One of the biggest challenges I faced was overcoming low confidence, self-esteem issues, and a fear of being judged by others." One of the things that many people are afraid of when they think about creating content is being criticized after they have posted their videos. She had to face those fears when she was publishing content. Today, she says that the confidence she gained has extended beyond social media and into her everyday life. This is why she encourages people not to be afraid of their choices. "You should always be true to yourself, and you should never be ashamed to be who you are!"

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More Than Just Viral Videos

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Though her social media presence is expanding, Hills does not believe success in social media is her ultimate goal. She wants to look for greater creative possibilities and develop something more than just a "viral moment. "In the coming years, I want to continue growing my audience while expanding beyond short-form content." That vision includes bigger content projects, collaborations, business ventures, and other avenues for up-and-coming content creators to develop their own brands. She has gone through the growth process and knows what it's like to build an online presence, knowing the challenges and opportunities. Confidence and self-belief are also necessary to build a personal brand and remain authentic to your brand. Last but not least, Hills hopes that people will look at her for something other than entertainment.

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Keeping It Real