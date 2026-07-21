A Founder in the Footnotes: Inside a Production Company's Quiet Rewrite

In the quietly competitive world of European indie cinema, names tend to rise slowly – until, suddenly, they don’t. Yasmine Dalloul (Bedjaoui), just 25, appears to be aiming for precisely that kind of leap. Actress, emerging producer, and now – at least briefly – associated with the launch of “Le Cheile Productions Limited” in Dublin, she is part of a new wave of young creatives who seem as interested in shaping the industry as starring in it.

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At first glance, her trajectory reads like a textbook ascent. Early versions of Le Cheile Productions’ website positioned Yasmine front and center: a founder, a face, and a clear part of the company’s identity. Photographs, credits, and branding all pointed to her as one of the driving forces behind the venture. It was neat, polished, and entirely in line with the current trend of actor-producers building their own platforms.

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And then – she vanished. The company’s updated website makes no mention of her whatsoever. No photographs, no credits, no founder status. As if she had never been there at all. Corporate filings add an extra twist: despite her apparent early prominence, Yasmine does not appear as a listed director or shareholder of Le Cheile Productions Limited. In an industry where image is everything and paperwork usually follows, the disconnect is, at the very least, intriguing. If this were an isolated case, it might pass as a routine reshuffle. But the family backdrop makes things harder to ignore. Yasmine’s sister, Leyana (26), along with their mother Rania Fakhri Dalloul, were linked to a UK-based production company, “Alpina Productions Limited”. Unlike Yasmine’s more elusive role in Dublin, their involvement appears more formally anchored, with clearer managerial ties. Yet, unlike Le Cheile, which shows signs of a functioning production pipeline, Alpina appears never to have engaged in any substantive activity before its dissolution in mid-2023. Two production companies, two jurisdictions in Great Britain, and a family presence in both – coincidence, or careful design?

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Source: Instagram Leyana (Left) & Yasmine (Right)

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Source: UK Company House Rania & Leyana on “Alpina Productions” Incorporation Report

Then there is the broader Bedjaoui narrative, which has long attracted attention in financial and investigative circles. The family has, after all, been making headlines for nearly two decades – most recently in connection with reports that French authorities have scrutinized the fortune of Farid Bedjaoui’s uncle, former ICJ President Mohammed Bedjaoui, with possible links being explored to his nephew. Reports have suggested that the names of Yasmine and several of her six siblings have echoed across a network of companies historically associated with their father. Some of these shell companies, particularly those incorporated in Delaware, known for its favorable tax regime and corporate secrecy, remain active to this day. One particularly eye-catching detail: “Le Yana” – a name linked to the family – was reportedly used not only in corporate contexts but also for a chartered yacht. Subtlety, it seems, was never the guiding principle. Within that context, even small details begin to feel loaded. A production company named "Le Cheile." A sister named Leyana. A pattern – intentional or not – of names resurfacing across ventures. For observers familiar with the family’s history, these are not just branding choices; they are breadcrumbs.

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Source: Hong Kong’s Chamber of Commerce “Yasmine (Service) Limited” – a Hong Kong-based Shell Company settled by Farid Bedjaoui

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