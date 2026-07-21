EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Show Surrounded by 'Ring of Steel' After Al Roker and Craig Melvin Suffer 'Stalker' Scare

The incident comes as Roker continues his long-running role on Today following recent health challenges, while Melvin remains a leading anchor after taking over from Hoda Kotb. Authorities say the suspect was detained quickly, with no injuries reported, though the breach has raised concerns about studio security.

A source familiar with the aftermath of the incident claimed: "There has been a noticeable tightening of security around the studio since the incident – access points are being monitored more aggressively, and staff are more alert to anything unusual.

"It was taken extremely seriously internally, not just because of what happened but because of who was targeted. There is a sense that additional precautions were necessary immediately."

"The mood behind the scenes shifted quickly – people were shaken, even if outwardly everything continued as normal. The priority now is making sure something like this cannot happen again," the insider claimed.