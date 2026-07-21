EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Show Surrounded by 'Ring of Steel' After Al Roker and Craig Melvin Suffer 'Stalker' Scare
July 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Al Roker has reassured viewers he and Craig Melvin are safe after a suspected intruder prompted heightened security at NBC's Rockefeller Plaza studios – but insiders tell RadarOnline.com a "ring of steel" now surrounds the Today show following the scare.
Veteran broadcaster Roker, 71, and co-anchor Craig Melvin, 47, were at the center of the incident on Thursday, July 16, when a man allegedly entered an unauthorized area near Studio 1A in New York and confronted Melvin. Prosecutors have charged alleged stalker Andrew Truelove with burglary and menacing as hate crimes, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Security Scare: 'It Was Taken Extremely Seriously internally'
The incident comes as Roker continues his long-running role on Today following recent health challenges, while Melvin remains a leading anchor after taking over from Hoda Kotb. Authorities say the suspect was detained quickly, with no injuries reported, though the breach has raised concerns about studio security.
A source familiar with the aftermath of the incident claimed: "There has been a noticeable tightening of security around the studio since the incident – access points are being monitored more aggressively, and staff are more alert to anything unusual.
"It was taken extremely seriously internally, not just because of what happened but because of who was targeted. There is a sense that additional precautions were necessary immediately."
"The mood behind the scenes shifted quickly – people were shaken, even if outwardly everything continued as normal. The priority now is making sure something like this cannot happen again," the insider claimed.
Al Roker Speaks Out After Incident
"It has reinforced how visible and exposed live television environments can be, and why robust protections are essential."
Roker wrote on Instagram about the scare: "A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc."
He continued: "We are both okay. It's moments like these that serve to pull us together." Roker added: "Like Craig said, ‘You come after one of us, you come after all of us.' We'll talk about it this morning on @todayshow."
According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Truelove's bail was set at $10,000 cash, a $10,000 insurance company bond, or a partially secured surety bond.
Authorities said a full temporary order of protection has also been issued, with the suspect due back in court on July 22. Melvin addressed the incident on air, saying: "You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A."
He continued: "Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest, we are cooperating fully with NYPD as they investigate the matter, and we are just very happy that everyone is safe."
Melvin added he was "safe and sound."
NBC Statement: 'There Was No Altercation'
He also shared a message on Instagram following the incident. Melvin wrote: "Hey everyone. I've heard from so many of you over the last few hours."
Melvin added: "I'm doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I'm looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow."
NBC News said in a statement: "An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured."
The statement continued: "Today is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and Today take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios."