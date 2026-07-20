EXCLUSIVE: James Comey Signals Claims of Selective and Vindictive Prosecution in Trump Threat Case — After Controversial '86 47' Post

Rather than filing two separate memorandums, Comey's attorneys requested permission to file one memorandum of law, not to exceed 40 pages, arguing the consolidated filing would streamline the issues before the court and avoid repetitive legal arguments.

The motion stems from the federal criminal case pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, where Comey was indicted in April on two felony counts tied to an Instagram post prosecutors allege threatened President Trump.

The charges include one count of making a threat against the President of the United States and one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.