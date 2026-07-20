'Shut Up!': Journey Keyboardist Slams 'Bitter' Bruce Springsteen After Iconic Rocker Calls Out Trump During Tour
July 20 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Jonathan Cain, the longtime keyboardist for the legendary rock band Journey, wants music stars, especially Bruce Springsteen, to keep politics out of it, RadarOnline.com can believe.
The Dancing in the Dark hitmaker has not held back when it comes to bashing President Trump on his tour, and Cain is sick of it.
'He's An Annoying, Bitter Old Man'
"I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know?" Cain said while appearing on the Complete Disaster Network podcast. "I'm a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and… who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.”
The 76-year-old, who is married to evangelist Paula White-Cain, an advisor to Trump, also made it clear his conservative values are kept out of his music.
"Now, people say, 'Well, you're a Christian, and you're conservative,' and I'm like, 'So what?' I don't preach it on stage. I don't spend 10 minutes talking about it, Cain said in the podcast.
"And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he's just annoying. He's an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the USA, weren't you, dude? So act like it. But even that (Born in the USA) song, if you look at the lyrics, I mean, it’s a kind of a diss toward our country."
Jonathan Cain Declares 'I Love Our Nation'
Cain then boasted about his single, Winds of Freedom, which includes the lyrics, "We'd fight to make a stand," but the musician claimed it's not about politics, but patriotism.
He explained, "I'm releasing this patriotic song because I'm a diehard patriot, like Ted Nugent, who's my friend. We're a couple of patriots." Nugent is a vocal Trump supporter who has openly bashed Michelle Obama.
Cain continued about Nugent and himself, "We love our flag, and we love our nation, and we grew up that way," and then praised Kid Rock for his patriotic values.
"Me and Kid Rock, we’re probably on an island,” he said. "There's a few of us, and I proudly stand there with my flag on that island. And if anybody’s got a problem with me, America and Jesus, then bring it."
Bruce Springsteen Slams Trump on Stage
Springsteen, who earlier this year was on his Land of Hope and Dreams tour, used his platform to bash Trump, including during the first night of the Los Angeles leg of his tour.
"The America I've written about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration," the 76-year-old said on stage on April 7, as the crowd cheered along with his words.
The Born to Run singer then asked his fans to "join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness... truth over lies, unity over division, and peace over war!"
Springsteen had made a similar speech on the first night of his Land of Hope & Dreams Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during ICE protests.
Trump was quick to respond to Springsteen on Truth Social, calling the rocker a "bad and very boring singer."
He raged at the time that Springsteen looks "like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."
He continued, "The gut is a total loser who spews hate against a president who won a landslide election... We have the 'hottest' Country, by far, anywhere in the World..."