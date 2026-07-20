'Shut Up!': Journey Keyboardist Slams 'Bitter' Bruce Springsteen After Iconic Rocker Calls Out Trump During Tour

"I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know?" Cain said while appearing on the Complete Disaster Network podcast. "I'm a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and… who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.”

The 76-year-old, who is married to evangelist Paula White-Cain, an advisor to Trump, also made it clear his conservative values are kept out of his music.

"Now, people say, 'Well, you're a Christian, and you're conservative,' and I'm like, 'So what?' I don't preach it on stage. I don't spend 10 minutes talking about it, Cain said in the podcast.

"And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he's just annoying. He's an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the USA, weren't you, dude? So act like it. But even that (Born in the USA) song, if you look at the lyrics, I mean, it’s a kind of a diss toward our country."