Home > Politics
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump FBI 'Murder' Files Exposed As Ex Chief Caught in 'Plot to Kill The Don'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: CITIZENFREEPRES/X

Before President Trump returned to the Oval Office, he survived two prior assassination attempts on his life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 30 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

FBI "murder" files have exposed an ex-director being caught in a plot to "kill President Donald Trump."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief has found himself in yet another assassination plot — which was "triggered" by former FBI Director James Comey.

The Chilling Instagram Threat

James Comey & Andrew McCabe Targeted By IRS After Being Fired By Trump
Source: Mega

The former FBI director allegedly set the plan into motion with a coded message spelled out on a beach in seashells.

The former FBI member, who was let go in 2017 amid his investigation of then-president Trump's alleged ties to Russia, is the subject of a Secret Service and FBI investigation following a suspected threat.

According to sources, Comey posted a cryptic Instagram photo on May 15 that read "86 47," with the message: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

The message has been interpreted by some as a secret message suggesting to kill the 47th president.

'Lock Him Up!'

donald trump talks china tariffs
Source: MEGA

After the Instagram post was shared, Comey was brutally slammed on social media as Republicans insisted he was threatening President Trump's life and urged for him to be "locked up."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has ripped Comey and said he "brought shame to the FBI badge — yet again."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be "put behind bars" for "issuing a hit" on the president.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., also ripped on Comey over the call for his father "to be murdered."

democrats paid million donald trump judge daughter months
Source: MEGA

Trump even had a few words for the ex-FBI director and said: "He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear."

However, Comey, who deleted the message amid the brutal backlash, quickly claimed the shells were simply a "political message."

"I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” he claimed, referring to "86," which means to eliminate.

Comey once again claimed the message urging his followers to "assassinate" the president "never" occurred to him when he posted the photo.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed her department and the Secret Service are "investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

Due to Comey's previous title and power in the FBI, intelligence experts have called the threat alarming.

An intelligence insider added: "The fear is this message set the wheels in motion of something hatched long ago, probably in the run-up to the 2024 election. That’s how spooks operate, and Comey — for all his flaws and insufferable self-righteousness— is a professional."

Trump's Previous Assassination Attempts

hero saved life attendee donald trump assassination aftermath
Source: CITIZENFREEPRESS/X

In July 2024, at one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was shot at by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

After the assassination attempt, Trump fell to the ground and was quickly surrounded by secret service agents before he stood up and threw his fist up in the air, shouting, "Fight!"

Just months later in September, while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Secret Service caught an armed suspect outside the property.

