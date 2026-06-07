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Home > News > Donald Trump

Internet Mocks 'Unhinged' Donald Trump After President Storms Out of NBC's Kristen Welker Interview — 'Biggest Train Wreck I've Ever Seen'

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Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked online backlash after storming out of his interview with Kristen Welker.

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June 7 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's dramatic walkout from a heated interview with NBC's Kristen Welker sparked an immediate firestorm online, with critics branding the commander-in-chief "unhinged," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president abruptly ended the Wisconsin sit-down after Welker challenged his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, triggering a flood of reactions from journalists, politicians, and social media users.

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Jake Tapper Leads Backlash

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image of Social media users mocked the president's handling of tough questions from the NBC moderator.
Source: mega

Social media users mocked the president's handling of tough questions from the NBC moderator.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was among the first high-profile figures to weigh in on the confrontation, defending Welker while criticizing Trump's conduct.

"That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President," Tapper wrote. "Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn't deserve that, but more importantly we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can't respond when politely challenged on that."

The comments came after Trump accused Welker and multiple news organizations of being "crooked" before declaring he had "had enough" and walking away from the interview.

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Newsom Mocks Trump's California Obsession

image of Critics accused Trump of spreading conspiracy theories without evidence during the tense exchange.
Source: NBC's Meet The Press

Critics accused Trump of spreading conspiracy theories without evidence during the tense exchange.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also seized on the moment after Trump pivoted from discussing Iran and a proposed compensation fund to once again claiming the 2020 election was "rigged."

"The most severe case of California Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen," Newsom joked on social media.

Others questioned Trump's repeated clashes with female journalists.

"How much longer are we going to tolerate the way Trump speaks to female reporters?" one user wrote as clips of the exchange spread online.

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Welker Breaks Her Silence

image of Welker attempted to continue the interview as Trump prepared to walk away.
Source: mega

Welker attempted to continue the interview as Trump prepared to walk away.

Before the interview aired, Welker addressed the tense sit-down and the challenging conditions surrounding it.

"My interview with President Trump on Friday afternoon was unfortunately complicated by weather issues," she wrote. "In spite of those challenges, we still had a substantial conversation on issues from the Iran war to the economy to the so-called 'anti-weaponization' fund. Tune in for the full interview this morning on Meet the Press."

Despite the drama, the veteran moderator largely avoided engaging with the criticism that followed.

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'Biggest Train Wreck I've Ever Seen'

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image of Trump lashed out at the media before abruptly ending the Wisconsin sit-down.
Source: NBC's Meet The Press

Trump lashed out at the media before abruptly ending the Wisconsin sit-down.

As footage of Trump's exit circulated, many social media users blasted the president's performance.

"Donald Trump can't stand strong people who aren't brainwashed. He especially seems to have a problem with women," one critic wrote.

Another added: "Watching Trump's meltdown with Kristen Welker: I really think he believes, when asked to provide evidence for his claims, that bellowing about how there is plenty of evidence and that 'everyone knows' this is the same thing as providing evidence. He's exactly that delusional."

A third viewer summed up the sentiment shared by many critics, writing: "Man, the Meet the Press interview with Trump was the biggest train wreck I've ever seen. Trump is a petulant child, and I cannot understand how anyone can still support his bullshit. It's embarrassing."

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