Internet Mocks 'Unhinged' Donald Trump After President Storms Out of NBC's Kristen Welker Interview — 'Biggest Train Wreck I've Ever Seen'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was among the first high-profile figures to weigh in on the confrontation, defending Welker while criticizing Trump's conduct.

"That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President," Tapper wrote. "Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn't deserve that, but more importantly we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can't respond when politely challenged on that."

The comments came after Trump accused Welker and multiple news organizations of being "crooked" before declaring he had "had enough" and walking away from the interview.