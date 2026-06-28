Donald Trump's White House Panic Over 'Cankles' Revealed as New Book Claims Even Aides Began Whispering He Seemed 'Old'
June 28 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's reported obsession with negative headlines about his appearance allegedly became an issue inside the White House, where a new bombshell book claims he demanded staff publicly respond to stories about his swollen ankles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The same account alleges that, behind closed doors, some of the president's own aides had begun privately admitting he was "beginning to seem old."
Aides Allegedly Noticed Signs of Aging
In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claim that some members of Trump's inner circle quietly acknowledged changes in the president during his second term, per Daily Mail.
According to the authors, "some of Trump's aides began to say privately that for the first time he was beginning to seem old to them."
The book adds: "Those who spent time with him could see the signs – the moments of fatigue, the cupped hand behind the ear – but Trump's personal dominance in any room often papered over what his body could no longer fully conceal."
The 'Cankles' Controversy
The authors also detail Trump's reported reaction to widespread media coverage of his swollen ankles, which the White House later attributed to chronic venous insufficiency.
Haberman and Swan wrote: "Trump was upset about all the coverage of his swollen ankles, and he insisted Karoline Leavitt address it at the podium."
They added: "Others in the West Wing thought formally addressing his 'cankles' was a peculiar choice, but it reflected the President's intense concern about his appearance."
Changing Public Appearances
The book further claims that Trump's schedule evolved as his second term progressed.
"He was also having trouble hearing, asking people to repeat questions they had just asked," the authors wrote.
They continued: "Joint press conferences with world leaders were more often held in the Oval Office than in the East Room, in part because the acoustics were better, and he didn't have to stand for an hour."
Haberman and Swan also describe Trump as becoming increasingly reluctant to travel, writing: "In the first year of his second term, he became almost entirely housebound, shuttling mainly between his comfort zones — the White House or one of his clubs."
The authors added that Trump told aides after the 2024 election he was finished with campaign rallies, noting: "This was barely a surprise to those around him, given the two assassination attempts."
A White House Built Around Trump
The book paints a picture of a president who increasingly settled into life inside the executive residence, claiming he customized his living quarters and kept longtime aide Walt Nauta close with everyday personal items.
"Trump had every comfort close at hand," the authors wrote, alleging Nauta routinely carried "makeup, hairspray, Tic Tacs" and even scissors so Trump could trim hair that was "getting too long in the back."
Haberman and Swan also claim that Trump's sleep schedule became increasingly erratic.
"He had never been a big sleeper, but now it seemed to his staff that he was sleeping even less, keeping stranger hours than he had in his first term," they wrote.
The authors added: "But occasionally, aides couldn't reach him during the hours between eight and ten, which they soon came to realize meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning."
According to the book, "One late morning, when no one had heard from the President, and staff had been unable to reach him, an aide checked on the President only to find that he was still asleep in the residence."
Responding to the book's allegations, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the president, telling the outlet: "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."
He added, "President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises."