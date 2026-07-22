EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Allegedly 'Got Very Awkward' as He Admitted to 'Tickling' Children on Set to Police, According to Recorded Grand Jury Testimony

In grand jury testimony audio obtained by Radar, the investigator on the case recalled speaking with Busfield. The actor, in his own testimony, confirmed he spoke with authorities and was read his rights.

The officer admitted he didn't give Busfield the full "scope of the investigation." At first, he wanted to see if Busfield would discuss "the tickling."

The movie star, who faced a similar allegation in Minnesota in 1993, was accused of touching the private parts of two young boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady. The kids alleged to therapists, their parents, medical experts, and authorities that Busfield would tickle them and touch them inappropriately.

Before the officer offered that context about his investigation, Busfield allegedly did admit to the tickling.

"I asked Mr. Busfield if he had ever tickled these children and there's been any tickling," the officer said. "And at first he said, 'I don't recall these children.'"

The conversation then allegedly took a turn as the director "got very awkward."

The officer claimed, "He said, 'Well, it's likely I engaged in playful interactions with them ... with some children,' he said."