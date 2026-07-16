EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Blasts Child Accusers' Parents as 'Criminals' Who 'Made Up Sexual Abuse Claims for Cash' During Explosive Testimony

After Busfield was detained on January 13, 2026, he chose to testify before the grand jury, which was considering charging him with felony criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. During his testimony, Busfield pushed the blame onto the children's parents, alleging they were angry when the kids were not recast in their roles.

Audio from Timothy Busfield 's grand jury hearing has given insight into the allegations levied against him by two child actors during the filming of The Cleaning Lady, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Instead, they were replaced by another child actor, who was also left unnamed.

He further claimed this was a plot against him after the two children from The Cleaning Lady set, who remain unnamed by police , were not brought back.

In sworn testimony, obtained by Radar , he said, "My wife was a kid actor. I know paid actors and parents from almost 50 years of doing this ... I can tell when the parents are in it for the money, sometimes, I'm wrong sometimes, but I can tell."

Busfield, who unequivocally denied the allegations against him and later pleaded not guilty, alleged the parents were simply in the industry for the money, not for their kids' best interests.

The West Wing alum replied, "No, they're the victims. They're the victims of these criminals. It's terrible, I think. I shouldn't call them criminals. The parents. Let me just say the parents. I shouldn't call them criminals. I shouldn't do that."

Busfield threw the "criminal" word out during a rant about how the allegations have affected his family. He said, "My children, my grandchildren, everybody in my life's done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge. These two criminals have ruined me, my wife, and her business. I am not going to break that. I did everything I was told to do in this entire process."

However, after making the claim that the parents were crooks, Busfield walked back his statements, recognizing that neither parent had formally been accused of a crime.

Busfield also branded the children's parents "criminals," and he expressed sympathy for the children, who he alleged were also "victims" in this whole ordeal.

According to Busfield, the kids never wanted to be on the set to begin with. According to his decades of experience in the industry, Busfield testified, they didn't seem engaged or interested.

He said, "[Redacted] didn't want to be there, was probably gotten more that he didn't want to be there when we started using his brother more.

"When we started to use [redacted] more because he was the better actor. I would imagine he would have been even more bored than he was with the job already ... They did not want to be there ... They were not little actors."

Busfield claimed multiple times during his nearly one-hour testimony that the children did not want to be filmed.

He further claimed, "Every time they didn't get what they want in a civil suit, they went to try to find more information, and they would coach the kids and manufacture the kids. I find that horrible for those young boys' lives that they're going to have to live with those lies."

As of writing, no known civil lawsuit has been publicly filed.