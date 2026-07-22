EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Demands Michael Wolff Be Punished After Defamation Victory as First Lady Seeks Attorneys' Fees and Court Sanctions

In a new motion, obtained by Radar and filed Monday, July 20, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Melania's legal team asked Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil to order Wolff and his counsel to pay her reasonable attorneys' fees and litigation costs, along with monetary penalties and any additional sanctions the court deems appropriate.

First Lady Melania Trump is not finished battling author Michael Wolff in court despite already winning dismissal of his lawsuit , with newly filed court documents noting she is now seeking sanctions against the journalist and his attorney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The filing accuses Wolff and his attorney of violating Rule 11, which bars lawyers from filing frivolous or unsupported court claims, along with a federal law – 28 U.S.C. § 1927 – that allows judges to penalize attorneys for unreasonably increasing the cost and length of a case.

The sanctions request comes two months after Judge Vyskocil dismissed Wolff’s lawsuit, which sought declarations that his public statements about the First Lady were not defamatory and that any future lawsuit filed against him would run afoul of New York’s anti-SLAPP law.

In her May ruling, the judge blasted Wolff’s strategy, calling it a "textbook bad-faith forum-shopping" effort and an "abuse of the Declaratory Judgment Act," finding he improperly attempted to secure a favorable ruling before Melania had even filed her anticipated defamation lawsuit.