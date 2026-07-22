EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Russell Reveals His One Massive Insecurity Lying at Heart of Goldie Hawn Relationship
July 22 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Kurt Russell has revealed the one lingering insecurity at the heart of his 43-year relationship with Goldie Hawn – revealing he simply hopes she continues to wake up every morning and decide he is still worth keeping around despite insisting he is "not much to look at."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 75-year-old Hollywood icon made the candid admission after receiving the Crystal Nymph Award for lifetime achievement at the 2026 Festival de Télévision de Monte-Carlo in Monaco.
Kurt Russell's Relationship Concerns
Russell, whose career spans more than six decades and over 100 film and television roles, attended the event alongside Hawn, 80, his longtime partner and co-star in Overboard and Swing Shift.
The couple has never married, maintaining throughout their relationship that they never needed a marriage certificate to validate their commitment.
One source said: "Kurt's humility is completely genuine. Despite everything he has achieved, he still talks about Goldie with the same mixture of admiration and self-deprecating humor that's defined their relationship for decades."
Another insider claimed: "People expect Hollywood legends to have enormous egos, but Kurt still worries about being the man Goldie wants beside her. That's what makes their partnership feel so authentic."
Secret To Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Lasting Love
Asked whether there was a secret to making a relationship last in Hollywood, Russell said: "I honestly don't have an answer to that question, but it's worked out really well for us, and I believe that it will continue to do so. She's a great human being.
"(Goldie is) an irresistible person. I hope she continues to want to wake up in the morning, look over and go, 'He's not much to look at, but I like him. He's a good guy.'"
Russell said receiving a lifetime achievement honor had prompted reflection on a career that began with an uncredited role opposite Elvis Presley in It Happened at the World's Fair in 1963 before leading to Disney stardom, acclaimed action films, and later television success.
The actor also reflected on advice from his father, Bing Russell, which shaped both his baseball ambitions and acting career.
He said: "One of the phrases that my father used to say to me was, 'Let your bat do your talking for you,' so I've just let my career do my talking for me. And when I do look at my statistics, I guess they're pretty undeniable."
Kurt Russell on Working on Network TV: 'I'll Probably Never Do It'
Russell acknowledged several of his best-known movies, including The Thing and Escape From New York, were embraced by audiences long after their original releases.
He said: "I always used to say, 'I know that's a good one, they'll find it sometime,' and when they do, it's even more pleasurable."
Although he has returned to television with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and The Madison, Russell admitted the pace of network productions no longer appeals.
He said: "I'm a movie guy, that's how I learned it, and it's a very different shooting experience even with streamers. Network television? I'll probably never do it because that's a whole different world. To me, that's a young man's game, working 12 to 14 hours a day. I'm too old for that."
Hollywood Icon's Legacy
Russell is one of Hollywood's most enduring and versatile stars, with a career spanning more than six decades. Russell earned praise for performances in Escape From New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Tombstone, Backdraft and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Equally respected on television, he has remained a sought-after leading man thanks to his charisma, longevity and range, cementing his status as one of America's most celebrated actors.