EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Russell Reveals His One Massive Insecurity Lying at Heart of Goldie Hawn Relationship

Asked whether there was a secret to making a relationship last in Hollywood, Russell said: "I honestly don't have an answer to that question, but it's worked out really well for us, and I believe that it will continue to do so. She's a great human being.

"(Goldie is) an irresistible person. I hope she continues to want to wake up in the morning, look over and go, 'He's not much to look at, but I like him. He's a good guy.'"

Russell said receiving a lifetime achievement honor had prompted reflection on a career that began with an uncredited role opposite Elvis Presley in It Happened at the World's Fair in 1963 before leading to Disney stardom, acclaimed action films, and later television success.

The actor also reflected on advice from his father, Bing Russell, which shaped both his baseball ambitions and acting career.

He said: "One of the phrases that my father used to say to me was, 'Let your bat do your talking for you,' so I've just let my career do my talking for me. And when I do look at my statistics, I guess they're pretty undeniable."