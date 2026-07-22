Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Appears to Hint at Family Rift with Mother-in-Law Before Filing Explosive $1.2Million Lawsuit

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, hinted at tension with her late husband's family ahead of filing a $1.2 million lawsuit against the actor's mother, Pamela Warner, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Tenisha, 48, claimed in a new interview with CBS Mornings that she needed to look out for herself and her daughter, McKenzie, first, while admitting she still talked to Pamela before dropping the bombshell lawsuit against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawsuit Filed on First Anniversary of Malcolm Jamal Warner's Death

Source: MEGA Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in an accidental drowning while on vacation.

Malcolm died from an accidental drowning on July 20, 2025, while the family vacationed in Costa Rica. He was 54 years old. The interview with Tenisha was originally set up to mark the one-year anniversary of The Cosby Show alum's death. In a preview clip that aired on July 22, Gayle King asked Tenisha, "Do you communicate with his mom? Are you close to his mom?" while noting Pamela lives in Los Angeles. The mother-of-one gave a curious response. "Right now, everybody, like all of his family members and those who have lost him, they are grieving," she said. "You know, it's been the biggest loss for all of us. Right now, my daughter and I are just like..." King cut in, "You guys are a unit."

Article continues below advertisement

Tenisha Warner Looking Out For Herself and Daughter's 'Emotional Capacity'

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Tenisha Warner filed her lawsuit on the 1-year anniversary of her husband's death.

"It’s … the emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes, you know? And so, I have to, for myself, decide, 'What do I have to give right now in this moment?' And whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter. And then the second is myself," Tenisha proclaimed to King. The lawsuit was filed on July 20, in Dekalb County, Georgia, against Malcolm's mother, who serves as the trustee for the Warner Family Trust. Malcolm established the trust in 1996, 21 years before he married Tenisha, with whom he welcomed McKenzie in 2018. Since his wife and child weren't originally part of the trust, Tenisha claimed that the 9-1-1 actor signed an agreement in May 2022 to obtain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as the sole beneficiary, although Malcolm never followed through.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Warner Spoke About 'How Greedy a Human Can Be' After Tenisha's Lawsuit

Source: Tamron Hall Show/YouTube Pamela Warner spoke out about her incredible son during an appearance on Tamron Hall's daytime talk show two months after his death.

"For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband's complicated estate and honor his last wishes," Tenisha's spokesperson said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. It continued, "Malcolm had every intention to provide for our 9-year-old daughter and me. He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him." Pamela herself also shared a powerful statement on the evening of July 20 – after the lawsuit was filed – although she didn't directly name her daughter-in-law. She wrote, "During my year-long journey, I've discovered how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be. I've also discovered the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Tenisha Warner Interview Was Taped Before Gayle King Learned About Lawsuit

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Gayle King did the interview 'without knowing about the lawsuit.'