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Home > News > Fox News

'Grateful I'm Not There': Ex-Fox News Host Claims Network 'Muzzled' Her as She Threatens to Tell All Weeks After Exit

Janice Dean teased she is 'free' to spill tea about Fox News.
Source: Mega; Unsplash 

Janice Dean teased she is 'free' to spill tea about Fox News.

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July 22 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Former Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean seems ready to rain on her old bosses, RadaOnline.com can report, threatening to spill her workplace secrets.

The weathercaster, who departed Fox & Friends in June amid complications from her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, went on a wild X spree bashing the network and alleging executives purposely "muzzled" her.

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Janice Dean Teases 'Many Stories to Tell'

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Dean was with the network for 22 years before stepping away due to her health.
Source: @FoxNews/youtube

Janice Dean was with the network for 22 years before stepping away due to her health.

Dean served as Fox News’ senior meteorologist, most often appearing on Fox & Friends. After 22 years at the cable network, the 56-year-old announced in June she was stepping away due to her health struggles.

Her final forecast came earlier this month, and she appeared to leave on good terms with Fox. However, on Tuesday, July 21, she started spilling her tea online.

"I have many, many, many stories. Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through," she tweeted. "But I'm free now."

Her anger appears to have been triggered by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's appearance on Fox News, which, when a follower pointed it out to her, she fired off, "Yup. Not surprised at all. Grateful I'm not there."

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Janice Dean's Issues with Andrew Cuomo

She took issue with what she found to be Fox's support of Andrew Cuomo for NYC Mayor.
Source: mega

She took issue with what she found to be Fox's support of Andrew Cuomo for NYC Mayor.

Dean's beef with Cuomo seems to date back to the pandemic, routinely bashing the 68-year-old while claiming his policies during the outbreak contributed to the deaths of her parents-in-law after they experienced COVID-19 complications in an assisted living home.

She went on to claim that, after years of speaking on the topic, she was suddenly "banned" from talking about Cuomo, especially after, as one follower accused, "Fox was basically endorsing him" when he was running for Mayor of New York.

Dean replied flatly, "Yes. Muzzled."

In another tweet, she claimed, "Someday I'll tell you all the story of how I was banned to talk about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID."

Dean shared her feelings in another post, describing, "I felt very betrayed during this time, and admittedly I'm still bitter. When you share something so personal to the world, and are encouraged to talk about it for years, and then one day be told you can’t, that hurt does not just magically go away."

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Andrew Cuomo Claps Back

Dean left the network earlier this month.
Source: @janicedean/instagram

Dean left the network earlier this month.

Radar has reached out to Fox News for comment. Cuomo's office has already addressed the controversy, saying in a statement, "All COVID deaths are just as tragic now as they were six years ago, but this issue has been exhaustively investigated by the DOJ IG, the NY Attorney General, an outside investigator hired by NY state, among others.

"Every credible inquiry found New York’s guidance was consistent with federal guidelines, and Ms. Dean’s family’s own lawsuit was dismissed at every level, including by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to consider it earlier this year."

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Is Janice Dean No Longer Friends With Fox?

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Both sides seemed cordial in their farewell messages.
Source: @janicedean/instagram

Both sides seemed cordial in their farewell messages.

Dean began working for Fox News in 2004. After more than 20 years at the network, she announced her departure on June 25, writing that "goodbyes are hard, but they are necessary before you can meet again."

She said in an accompanying taped message, "For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet and the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis."

After her announcement, Fox News said in a statement, "We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on Fox & Friends and are grateful for her many contributions."

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