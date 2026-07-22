'Grateful I'm Not There': Ex-Fox News Host Claims Network 'Muzzled' Her as She Threatens to Tell All Weeks After Exit

Dean's beef with Cuomo seems to date back to the pandemic, routinely bashing the 68-year-old while claiming his policies during the outbreak contributed to the deaths of her parents-in-law after they experienced COVID-19 complications in an assisted living home.

She went on to claim that, after years of speaking on the topic, she was suddenly "banned" from talking about Cuomo, especially after, as one follower accused, "Fox was basically endorsing him" when he was running for Mayor of New York.

Dean replied flatly, "Yes. Muzzled."

In another tweet, she claimed, "Someday I'll tell you all the story of how I was banned to talk about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID."

Dean shared her feelings in another post, describing, "I felt very betrayed during this time, and admittedly I'm still bitter. When you share something so personal to the world, and are encouraged to talk about it for years, and then one day be told you can’t, that hurt does not just magically go away."