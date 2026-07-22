Courtney Stodden Slams 'Seinfeld' Star for 'Rubbing iPhone Against Her Breast' During Resurfaced Comedy Sketch — 'I Was 17'

Alexander has since apologized, saying he deeply "regrets" taking part in the skit.

Stodden was married to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison at the time, and her husband signed the contracts for her to feature in the sketch, titled The Don Clay Show with Courtney Stodden, of which Alexander, 66, was also listed as a writer.

Sharing a snap of the scene in question, Stodden wrote in a caption: "I was 17 years old in this photo."

"The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand,” she continued, recalling how Alexander "repeatedly rubbed his phone across my breast while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my chest."