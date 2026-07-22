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Home > News > Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden Slams 'Seinfeld' Star for 'Rubbing iPhone Against Her Breast' During Resurfaced Comedy Sketch — 'I Was 17'

picture of Courtney Stodden and Jason Alexander
Source: FunnyOrDie/MEGA

Courtney Stodden has an Iphone rubbed against her breast by Jason Alexander in resurfaced 'Funny or Die' sketch.

July 22 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

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Courtney Stodden has slammed Seinfeld star Jason Alexander for his part in an inappropriate comedy sketch – which involved touching her br--st with a mobile phone.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, now 31, filmed the scene wearing just a bikini when she was 17 for Funny or Die and highlighted the incident on her Instagram, claiming she wasn't even paid for her appearance.

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'The Older I Get, The More Impossible This Is To Understand'

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picture of Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden highlighted how inappropriate the sketch was during an Instagram post.

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Alexander has since apologized, saying he deeply "regrets" taking part in the skit.

Stodden was married to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison at the time, and her husband signed the contracts for her to feature in the sketch, titled The Don Clay Show with Courtney Stodden, of which Alexander, 66, was also listed as a writer.

Sharing a snap of the scene in question, Stodden wrote in a caption: "I was 17 years old in this photo."

"The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand,” she continued, recalling how Alexander "repeatedly rubbed his phone across my breast while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my chest."

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'I Was The Only Child In The Room'

picture of Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA

The model believes she should have been given more protection behind the scenes.

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Stodden added that later in the sketch, the Emmy and Tony-winning actor "joked that when I turn 18 he'd like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."

She continued: "As an adult, that fact has become harder — not easier — for me to understand. I was a minor.

"I didn't have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug.

"The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone."

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'My Body Became Part Of An Adult Joke'

picture of Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden says she could not make decisions by herself.

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Stodden said she doesn't see the sketch as comedy looking back on it 14 years later.

Stodden explained: "I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke. People still say, 'You chose to be there.' Legally, I couldn't make those decisions for myself. That's the point.

"That's exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along."

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picture of Jason Alexander
Source: MEGA

Alexander has since apologized to Stodden for his role in the sketch.

In a statement to Page Six, Stodden said: "At 17, I was a minor working in an environment where the adults around me were responsible for my safety and well-being. Looking back as an adult, I see those experiences very differently than I did at the time.

"My reason for speaking out now isn’t about revisiting the past for its own sake... It's about helping create a future where children are better protected and where adults in positions of power are held to a higher standard."

In his own statement, Alexander told TMZ: "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it.

"But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."

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