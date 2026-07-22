Kamala Harris' White House Dreams Crushed: Former Biden Aide Insists Ex-Veep Has 'No Chance' of Winning 2028 Presidential Election
July 22 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris hasn't yet announced a plan to run for president again – and an aide close to her claimed it may be for the better that way.
Michael LaRosa, former First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, isn't confident Harris, 61, is capable of winning a 2028 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ex-Biden Staffer Claims Kamala Harris Has No Chance
The ex-staffer told Fox News' Gillian Turner that Harris has no chance. According to LaRosa, Harris has been in public service for too long, meaning people are losing interest in her.
He said, "Nobody wants to – people want to hear what she has to say, and the problem is people want that new car smell, as Barack Obama once said. They are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at bat."
LaRosa isn't confident Harris would even be able to secure the Democratic nomination. Strategically, he argued, Rahm Emanuel, Gavin Newsom or Pete Buttigieg would be better candidates.
"There is no appetite for another Kamala Harris candidacy," he added, suggesting consultants around her likely already know.
Harris' Leadership Under Question
He further criticized Harris' leadership, arguing she's more of a follower.
LaRosa added, "There’s a lot of people who are qualified and will be not only good candidates but good stewards of the office. I think one of the problems is that Harris, like I said, she doesn’t lead, she follows."
He predicted Harris is keeping tabs on the upcoming midterm election, using the voters' choices as an indicator. However, plans to "ride the wave" is exactly what LaRosa believes is wrong with Harris.
He added, "She doesn’t lead. She follows. She doesn’t take risks. She calculates. She doesn’t answer questions, she equivocates. She’s got to get over that if she wants to make a connection with people but I don’t think she’s going to get a third at bat."
Harris Ran Twice So Far
Harris has ran for president two times. In the 2020 election, she was an early candidate for the primary, but withdrew her candidacy in December 2019 due to a lack of funds.
After serving as former President Joe Biden's vice president for a term, she rejoined him on the campaign trail for the 2024 election.
While she did not enter the election cycle as a candidate, she did ultimately become the Democratic nominee. The party initially named Joe as their candidate to run against Donald Trump. However, concerns over his cognitive ability and age forced Joe, 83, to step aside.
When he decided to exit the election, Harris stepped up to fill his position. She named Tim Walz as her own running mate.
The late start to campaigning did her no favors at the polls, and many voters were frustrated that she was not the direct winner of the primary. In the end, Harris lost the election to Trump, 80.
'I Am Thinking About It'
Harris hasn't yet indicated a plan to run for president again. Following her defeat, she took time off to be closer to family and friends. She did, however, admit it wasn't totally out of the question.
"I might. I am thinking about it," Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton in April 2026.