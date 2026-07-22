Kamala Harris' White House Dreams Crushed: Former Biden Aide Insists Ex-Veep Has 'No Chance' of Winning 2028 Presidential Election

The ex-staffer told Fox News' Gillian Turner that Harris has no chance. According to LaRosa, Harris has been in public service for too long, meaning people are losing interest in her.

He said, "Nobody wants to – people want to hear what she has to say, and the problem is people want that new car smell, as Barack Obama once said. They are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at bat."

LaRosa isn't confident Harris would even be able to secure the Democratic nomination. Strategically, he argued, Rahm Emanuel, Gavin Newsom or Pete Buttigieg would be better candidates.

"There is no appetite for another Kamala Harris candidacy," he added, suggesting consultants around her likely already know.