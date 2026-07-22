Kaylee Hottle Dispatch Audio Reveals Devastating Details Surrounding Child Star's Fatal Car Crash
July 22 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Kaylee Hottle was "unconscious" when emergency crews responded to her fatal car crash, new dispatch audio has confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal first responders who arrived at the scene in the early hours of July 21 requested assistance locating someone who knew sign language or had access to an interpreter app to communicate with the deaf Godzilla vs. Kong star.
Kaylee Hottle Was Visiting Area With Friend Before Crash
One dispatcher noted that Kaylee, who was just 18, was visiting the area and that the friend she was with did not have the contact information for her family.
At another point in the audio, officials said: "If anybody has access to the interpreter app on the phones, can you please start this way? Because we need a sign language interpreter."
The audio also shed light on the severity of the collision, with first responders describing "heavy front-end damage" and noting that the vehicle had traveled roughly 10 feet off the roadway and into a culvert.
Emergency personnel additionally requested medics return to evaluate a second individual at the scene who was complaining of rib pain.
Dispatchers later said they had spoken with the actress' father, Joshua Hottle, by phone. Aside from dispatch audio from the tragic accident, new pictures have emerged of the vehicle involved in the accident.
Two other people were in the car with Hottle, and they both survived the crash in Maryland. The front of the 1995 Honda Accord was almost totally crushed, with the hood crumpled up and the bumper nearly destroyed.
Grass and mud were twisted in the front wheels and the bumper.
Hottle’s father broke the news with his Facebook followers in a livestream titled "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," in which he described having to travel from Texas to claim his daughter's body.
Joshua, who is also deaf, said via American Sign Language (ASL) that he received a phone call from officials telling him his daughter's heart had stopped on the way to the hospital not long after he learned about the accident.
The former child star's school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also announced her passing on their Facebook page.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the statement read.
"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.
"We recognize this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community. Counseling and support services are available for students and staff who may need them, with additional support being provided for Kaylee's classmates and friends."
It noted, "Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together."
According to The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Hottle's cause of death was ruled an accident after the movie star suffered multiple blunt force injuries.