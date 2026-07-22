Tucker Carlson Ripped Apart by 'The View' Co-hosts After Conservative Podcaster Claims Feminism Is 'Run by Big Business' and Is 'Bad for the Country'
July 22 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts ripped Tucker Carlson apart for his controversial views on feminism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conversation was sparked on the July 22 episode of the popular morning show, after a clip was played of the conservative podcaster claiming that "women in general want the man to make the decision" for them.
What Did Tucker Carlson Say About Feminism?
"And the women who won’t admit that are not telling the truth," Carlson added in the interview on The Mishal Husain Show, per Bloomberg.
"Feminism is an op[eration] run by big business to lower the price of labor and to free up a massive and incredibly productive female workforce," he continued. "And that’s been bad for the country."
The ousted Fox News host also suggested that women were "happier" in 1972.
This was just two years before the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) was passed, making it easier for women to be approved for loans and credit cards without a man co-signing the paperwork.
'He Has No Room to Speak'
Once the clip finished, Joy Behar pointed out that Carlson was born in 1969 and was only three years old in 1972.
Sara Haines also took issue with the inflammatory statement.
"Women were not happier in 1972," she claimed. "Since then, we’ve had Title IX anti-discrimination laws. We’ve had financial independence. We can get credit cards without our husbands’ approval. Family and medical leave protecting our jobs if we’re to leave, legal protections against domestic violence and sexual assault, not to mention education.”
"So I would like to inform Tucker Carlson that he has no room to speak about what ‘women in general’ are doing because he clearly has not heard of that," added Haines.
'Such a Sick Notion'
Sunny Hostin then turned the spotlight on Carlson's upbringing, noting that co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gave her insight into his early childhood. According to Hostin, the political commentator's mother "left the family when he was just six years old," and he grew up with only brothers.
"He said that rejection from his mother caused deep psychological wounds," she continued. "So, that’s apparent, and I think we’re seeing it."
Griffin chimed in, "Yeah, I think men would rather have a podcast where they rant about women than go to therapy."
"But listen, he also goes on to further imply that women who pursue careers may or may not love their families less," the former White House aide shared. "I’m not a trust fund kid like Tucker Carlson. I work because I need to pay for my lifestyle. Doesn’t mean I love my kid any less. It’s such a sick notion."
Later in the conversation, Whoopi Goldberg reminded Carlson that women have fought for their rights to work and be educated because many others in the past had been told that they weren't allowed.
"Years ago, during World War II, when women had to go into the workplace, they were forced out when the men came home. Those are the reasons," Goldberg said. "The women who wanted to go to college, who were told, ‘You can’t go to this college because we don’t accept women,’ that’s why women got educated. Because they didn’t want to be told what to do by dumb gentlemen like yourself."