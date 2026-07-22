Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

Tucker Carlson Ripped Apart by 'The View' Co-hosts After Conservative Podcaster Claims Feminism Is 'Run by Big Business' and Is 'Bad for the Country'

Tucker Carlson was mocked on 'The View'.
Source: MEGA; @theview/youtube

Tucker Carlson was mocked on 'The View'.

July 22 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The View co-hosts ripped Tucker Carlson apart for his controversial views on feminism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conversation was sparked on the July 22 episode of the popular morning show, after a clip was played of the conservative podcaster claiming that "women in general want the man to make the decision" for them.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Tucker Carlson Say About Feminism?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Tucker Carlson suggested women were happier in the early 1970s.
Source: @Bloomberg Podcasts/youtube

Tucker Carlson suggested women were happier in the early 1970s.

"And the women who won’t admit that are not telling the truth," Carlson added in the interview on The Mishal Husain Show, per Bloomberg.

"Feminism is an op[eration] run by big business to lower the price of labor and to free up a massive and incredibly productive female workforce," he continued. "And that’s been bad for the country."

The ousted Fox News host also suggested that women were "happier" in 1972.

This was just two years before the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) was passed, making it easier for women to be approved for loans and credit cards without a man co-signing the paperwork.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Has No Room to Speak'

Joy Behar called out Tucker Carlson's controversial comments on feminism.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar called out Tucker Carlson's controversial comments on feminism.

Once the clip finished, Joy Behar pointed out that Carlson was born in 1969 and was only three years old in 1972.

Sara Haines also took issue with the inflammatory statement.

"Women were not happier in 1972," she claimed. "Since then, we’ve had Title IX anti-discrimination laws. We’ve had financial independence. We can get credit cards without our husbands’ approval. Family and medical leave protecting our jobs if we’re to leave, legal protections against domestic violence and sexual assault, not to mention education.”

"So I would like to inform Tucker Carlson that he has no room to speak about what ‘women in general’ are doing because he clearly has not heard of that," added Haines.

Article continues below advertisement

'Such a Sick Notion'

Tucker Carlson said feminism was 'run by big business.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson said feminism was 'run by big business.'

Sunny Hostin then turned the spotlight on Carlson's upbringing, noting that co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gave her insight into his early childhood. According to Hostin, the political commentator's mother "left the family when he was just six years old," and he grew up with only brothers.

"He said that rejection from his mother caused deep psychological wounds," she continued. "So, that’s apparent, and I think we’re seeing it."

Griffin chimed in, "Yeah, I think men would rather have a podcast where they rant about women than go to therapy."

"But listen, he also goes on to further imply that women who pursue careers may or may not love their families less," the former White House aide shared. "I’m not a trust fund kid like Tucker Carlson. I work because I need to pay for my lifestyle. Doesn’t mean I love my kid any less. It’s such a sick notion."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Kaylee Hottle

Kaylee Hottle Dispatch Audio Reveals Devastating Details Surrounding Child Star's Fatal Car Crash

Photo of King Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal Family Reunion Drama: King Charles Made Sure a 'Witness' Was Present for Private Meeting With Son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Whoopi Goldberg argued many women wanted to go to college and seek employment.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg argued many women wanted to go to college and seek employment.

Later in the conversation, Whoopi Goldberg reminded Carlson that women have fought for their rights to work and be educated because many others in the past had been told that they weren't allowed.

"Years ago, during World War II, when women had to go into the workplace, they were forced out when the men came home. Those are the reasons," Goldberg said. "The women who wanted to go to college, who were told, ‘You can’t go to this college because we don’t accept women,’ that’s why women got educated. Because they didn’t want to be told what to do by dumb gentlemen like yourself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.