Tucker Carlson Ripped Apart by 'The View' Co-hosts After Conservative Podcaster Claims Feminism Is 'Run by Big Business' and Is 'Bad for the Country'

"And the women who won’t admit that are not telling the truth," Carlson added in the interview on The Mishal Husain Show, per Bloomberg.

"Feminism is an op[eration] run by big business to lower the price of labor and to free up a massive and incredibly productive female workforce," he continued. "And that’s been bad for the country."

The ousted Fox News host also suggested that women were "happier" in 1972.

This was just two years before the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) was passed, making it easier for women to be approved for loans and credit cards without a man co-signing the paperwork.