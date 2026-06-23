Tucker Carlson Torched on 'The View' After Claiming He's Done Supporting Republicans — 'He's Going to Follow Where the Money Is'

Following his unexpected remarks, The View co-hosts weighed in on Carlson's sudden turnaround.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked at the White House during Donald Trump's first term, admitted that she was "all for people evolving on viewpoints," but criticized Carlson for not calling out the president more directly.

"Both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson … really pointed out the reason they’re breaking with Trump," she explained on on the Tuesday, June 23, episode of the morning show. "Yes, the war, but they say because Israel has too much influence on politics, Israel is controlling the president."

"Don’t point to Israel or point to J.D. Vance," she added. "It’s Donald Trump you have a problem with, and say it with your full chest."