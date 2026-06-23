Tucker Carlson Torched on 'The View' After Claiming He's Done Supporting Republicans — 'He's Going to Follow Where the Money Is'
June 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson was torched on The View after claiming that he was done with Republican politicians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast, the controversial conservative commentator, 57, claimed there was "no chance" that he would "support the Republican Party" any longer.
What Else Did Tucker Carlson Say?
He clarified that he also would not back Democrats either, so he was not sure what his next steps would be.
"How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States?" he asked at the time. "That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Following his unexpected remarks, The View co-hosts weighed in on Carlson's sudden turnaround.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked at the White House during Donald Trump's first term, admitted that she was "all for people evolving on viewpoints," but criticized Carlson for not calling out the president more directly.
"Both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson … really pointed out the reason they’re breaking with Trump," she explained on on the Tuesday, June 23, episode of the morning show. "Yes, the war, but they say because Israel has too much influence on politics, Israel is controlling the president."
"Don’t point to Israel or point to J.D. Vance," she added. "It’s Donald Trump you have a problem with, and say it with your full chest."
'He's Going to Follow Where the Money Is'
Meanwhile, Sara Haines claimed Carlson already voted for Trump "knowing he had a massive ego."
Sunny Hostin also pointed to the podcaster's past staunch support for the Prez, alleging it was "in spite of the fact that, in my view, he is a racist, he is a homophobe, he is a malignant narcissist, he’s an anti-Semite."
Griffin also expressed her doubts that the ousted former Fox News host would truly follow through on his claims in future elections.
"Tucker Carlson is going to be back with Republicans as soon as there’s another election, and he’s going to appear on stage. He’s going to follow where the money is," she said. "I do think he’s one of these folks who goes where the wind blows."
Tucker Carlson Shuts Down Presidential Campaign Rumors
After declaring he would no longer support the Republican Party, Carlson also confirmed that he had no plans of running for POTUS himself in 2028.
During a social media livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he confessed, "I don’t want to run for president."
"I do want to be involved in offering an option of some kind," Carlson continued. "I don’t know what that would look like, but it’s not democracy when, no matter who you vote for, you get the same result."