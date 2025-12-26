Tucker Carlson Awkwardly Questions Matt Gaetz About Dating AOC After The Ex-Congressman Admitted The New York Rep. Used To Be 'Chummy' With Republicans
Dec. 26 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Disgraced former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz looked uncomfortable during a sit-down with Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com can report, when the former Fox News host unexpectedly asked if he had ever dated Democratic counterpart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Gaetz, who famously resigned from office amid allegations he once paid a 17-year-old girl for s--, was recently ripped for drooling over another prominent Washington D.C. figure.
Carlson's 'Creepy' Question
Gaetz joined Carlson for a wide-ranging conversation on the newsman's self-titled podcast, when AOC's name came up, and Carlson asked what she is like in real life.
"Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down, hang out, talk about her day," Gaetz answered.
Then Carlson asked out of nowhere: "Did you ever date her?"
The 43-year-old seemed taken aback by the question, before whispering under his breath: "I did not, no."
When Carlson followed up with, "Did you try?" Gaetz stammered: "No. And uh, not my cup of tea. But she, after January 6th, treated us all like we had horns or something."
Gaetz Called Out Online
Carlson's query did not go unnoticed online, where one person asked: "What kind of question is this?" as another echoed: "Strange question."
Another person took aim at the host, bashing: "Tucker can't control himself, acting like a total creep sometimes."
Still, others smacked back at Gaetz himself and the scandals that led to his downfall.
"He likes his tea like his girls, green," one person snarked, as another quipped: "not my cup of tea = she's not 16."
Leave it to Leavitt
He may have passed on AOC, but he seems to have eyes on another high-profile staffer: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Gaetz, who has stepped away from politics to take a role with the far-right network One America News, decided to weigh in on an online debate over an old, resurfaced photo of the press secretary at the beach in a revealing bikini.
An X account shared the pic of Leavitt, 28, with an unnamed friend posing on the beach, each in a two-piece swimsuit, with the caption: "Is this photo suitable for someone serving as White House Press Secretary?"
Gaetz reshared the post, answering with a declarative "Yes" and a "100 emoji."
Gaetz Fires Back
Under his response, the reaction was not approving.
"Calm down, Matt. She's too old for you," one person blasted, as another dredged up the past, commenting: "Yes, from a man accused of paying for s-- with underage girls. Now that's funny!"
A third person wondered: "On a scale of 1 to 100, how creepy is Matt Gaetz?"
Gaetz has long denied allegations that he has ever had s-- with a minor, transported the alleged victim across state lines to engage in prostitution, or obstructed justice to cover up his actions.
In a fiery response on X, Gaetz condemned: "Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn't ask for – and that isn't 'charged' for s-- is now prostitution?!? There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."