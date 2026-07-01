Bill O'Reilly Takes Vicious Swipe at Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for Turning on Trump — 'They Aren't Journalists'
July 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Bill O'Reilly isn't happy with how Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have slammed President Trump recently, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the ex-Fox News personality made that clear in a blistering takedown of his former colleagues.
During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 76-year-old was asked about conservative voices such as Carlson and Kelly calling out the president's controversial decisions, including the war in Iran.
Bill O'Reilly Goes Off
"They aren't journalists, none of them are. They're personalities," O'Reilly told Morgan in a vicious swipe, before declaring he gets his information from sources including Trump himself, hinting Carlson and Kelly are simply in it for the "clicks."
Meanwhile, while Carlson and Kelly have hit back at the Iran war, O'Reilly admitted he wants the "Iran thing to stop..." and claimed Trump wasn't aware how tough the fight to bring down his opponent was going to be.
"Trump thought he had an opportunity. It's harder than I believe he thought it was going to be. I know that's true. Doesn't mean you give up."
However, critics were focused on O'Reilly's criticism of Carlson and Kelly, with many branding him a "hypocrite."
"Bill O’Reilly is also not a journalist; he does not report the facts about Iran, Israel, and the United States. He spews propaganda..." one person claimed.
Another asked, "So you repeat State Department talking points and propaganda, and that makes you a journalist? Right," as one raged, "Bill O Reilly is a joke. He is a clown who masquerades as a journalist."
A user quipped, "So... being loyal to the dear leader is what makes one a journalist, am I reading that correctly?"
The conservative star left Fox News in April 2017 after a New York Times investigation revealed he and the network paid millions to settle multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against O'Reilly.
Megyn Kelly Rips Bill O'Reilly After Sexual Harassment Allegations
The fallout, which included over 50 advertisers pulling their sponsorships from his show, The O'Reilly Factor, was enough for Fox News to boot O'Reilly.
At the time, O'Reilly had denied the allegations and claimed a complaint was filed against him during his time with the network.
Kelly, in response, had accused Fox News of not being a "friendly environment for harassment victims who wanted to report," and raged, "O'Reilly's suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false. I know because I complained."
Nearly a decade later, the pair don't appear to be on the same page, especially with Kelly calling out the president, as she's blasted the Iran war and has called out for portraying Him as Jesus Christ in a now-deleted AI-generated image
Tucker Carlson's Problem With Trump
"It's completely inappropriate, and he knows it," raged at the time, calling Trump "extremely petty and thin-skinned." Carlson, for his part, has also labeled Trump a "buffoon" and recently claimed he's done with the Republican Party.
"I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," he declared on the Can't Be Censored podcast, after supporting the party for 35 years. "The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party; there's no chance."
He added, "Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do."
In response to the backlash, Trump called Kelly "stupid" and accused her and Carlson of being "low IQ."