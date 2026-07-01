Bill O'Reilly Takes Vicious Swipe at Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for Turning on Trump — 'They Aren't Journalists'

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 76-year-old was asked about conservative voices such as Carlson and Kelly calling out the president's controversial decisions, including the war in Iran .

O'Reilly blasted Kelly and Carlson for not being loyal to Trump.

"They aren't journalists, none of them are. They're personalities," O'Reilly told Morgan in a vicious swipe, before declaring he gets his information from sources including Trump himself, hinting Carlson and Kelly are simply in it for the "clicks."

Meanwhile, while Carlson and Kelly have hit back at the Iran war, O'Reilly admitted he wants the "Iran thing to stop..." and claimed Trump wasn't aware how tough the fight to bring down his opponent was going to be.

"Trump thought he had an opportunity. It's harder than I believe he thought it was going to be. I know that's true. Doesn't mean you give up."

However, critics were focused on O'Reilly's criticism of Carlson and Kelly, with many branding him a "hypocrite."