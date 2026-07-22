Royal Family Reunion Drama: King Charles Made Sure a 'Witness' Was Present for Private Meeting With Son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"The queen was there for a reason," royal author Robert Jobson explained to Page Six. "To make sure that everything was witnessed."

During an appearance on the July 21 The Royalist podcast, The Windsor Legacy scribe went into greater detail about why it was so important that Camilla be present when Charles met with his son for the first time since September 2025, and saw his daughter-in-law and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

"Clearly, Queen Camilla has thick skin, and she was there to protect her husband, doing her job and her duty to protect the sovereign, as well as her husband," Jobson said about Camilla being both a loyal wife and powerful member of the monarchy.