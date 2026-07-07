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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Royal Rift Deepens — Palace Aides 'Don't Trust' Him Alone With King Charles and Will 'Manage' Every Meeting to 'Protect the Monarchy'

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles' aides will not allow the monarch to be alone in any meetings with Prince Harry.

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July 7 2026, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's rift with the Royal Family has plunged to a new low after his latest U.K. debacle descended into chaos over where he would stay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, his father's courtiers are tightly managing any possible reunion between the petulant prince, 41, and his father, King Charles III, for the safety of the monarchy.

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'Every Interaction Will Need to Be Managed'

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Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Courtiers will reportedly be present if Prince Harry meets with his father.

"Every interaction will need to be managed, even to the minute, by courtiers and those whose job it is to protect the monarchy," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Merely polite meetings are more plausible."

"They are far more concerned with the overall institution and continuity than the feelings of any one family member," she continued. "This has been the case for generations. Harry should know better."

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'Witnesses Will Be in the Room' During Any Meeting Between King Charles and Prince Harry

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

'Subtle witnesses' will be in the room if King Charles meets with Prince Harry, according to a report.

Charles' staff reportedly has a plan in place if Harry does meet with his father, ready to cut things off before any situation arises that would put the monarch in an uncomfortable position.

"The king's private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six.

She revealed, "During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room. It is the king and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room."

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Prince Harry's London Trip Descended Into Chaos Before His Arrival

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly missed a deadline for confirming he wanted to stay at Buckingham Palace.

Harry's handling of his return to England for the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games has been nothing short of a royal fiasco, with the prince playing a "will they or won't they" game over whether to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lili, 5, along.

After first indicating that his family would join him, only to backtrack amid an ongoing security row, Harry's lodging plans reportedly descended into disarray.

The Spare author's spokesperson claimed on July 6 that an offer for the Duke to stay at Buckingham Palace during his London visit was abruptly pulled after he had formally accepted it.

Buckingham Palace sources countered that he had missed the key deadline needed to arrange the staffing and security required to host him at a royal residence.

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acrimoniously quit the royal family in 2020.

The last time Harry saw his father was in September 2025, when he returned to London for the annual WellChild Awards and several other appearances.

The long-awaited reunion had been months in the making, with representatives from both sides holding extensive behind-the-scenes talks to hammer out every detail of the highly sensitive meeting.

The father and son met for less than an hour for a private tea at the king's residence, Clarence House.

Despite the expectations that the two would not discuss their sit-down, Harry told reporters afterward, "Yes, he’s great, thank you," about his dad.

Harry and Markle sensationally quit royal life in 2020 to pursue fame and fortune in America, cashing in on blockbuster Netflix and Spotify deals. But after a string of setbacks and high-profile flops, the Sussexes have seen the multimillion-dollar offers dry up.

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