Prince Harry's Royal Rift Deepens — Palace Aides 'Don't Trust' Him Alone With King Charles and Will 'Manage' Every Meeting to 'Protect the Monarchy'

Charles' staff reportedly has a plan in place if Harry does meet with his father, ready to cut things off before any situation arises that would put the monarch in an uncomfortable position.

"The king's private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six.

She revealed, "During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room. It is the king and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room."