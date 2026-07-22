Rosie O'Donnell Claims She Has 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder' After 20-Year-Old Feud With 'Idiot' Trump: 'He Used Me as a Punchline'

"It used to be when our president would say things about me, it would be like, whoa," O'Donnell told People. "First of all, if you had written this as a movie, a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host who is a bloviating idiot and he ends up being the president, and then he doesn't shut up about her for 20 years, it would be unbelievable – and the fact that it’s my life is very trippy."

After Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and snagged a second term in the White House, O'Donnell left the country and moved to Ireland. And according to her 13-year-old son, Clay, the comic isn't as cutting-edge since changing residences.

“I am softer, I think, as a result of being there, of the welcome that we got, and as a result of me not being constantly bombarded by news about the current president," O’Donnell noted in her interview.

The Harriet the Spy star then compared her situation to "post-traumatic stress disorder for me," and added, "Considering it's been 20 years of him using me as a punchline."