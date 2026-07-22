Rosie O'Donnell Claims She Has 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder' After 20-Year-Old Feud With 'Idiot' Trump: 'He Used Me as a Punchline'
July 22 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Rosie O’Donnell has changed her attitude over the years, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that her 20-year-old feud with President Trump has heavily impacted her life.
The 64-year-old looked back at her battle with Trump and declared that now that she's older, she doesn't care what is said about her.
'Been 20 Years of Him Using Me as a Punchline'
"It used to be when our president would say things about me, it would be like, whoa," O'Donnell told People. "First of all, if you had written this as a movie, a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host who is a bloviating idiot and he ends up being the president, and then he doesn't shut up about her for 20 years, it would be unbelievable – and the fact that it’s my life is very trippy."
After Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and snagged a second term in the White House, O'Donnell left the country and moved to Ireland. And according to her 13-year-old son, Clay, the comic isn't as cutting-edge since changing residences.
“I am softer, I think, as a result of being there, of the welcome that we got, and as a result of me not being constantly bombarded by news about the current president," O’Donnell noted in her interview.
The Harriet the Spy star then compared her situation to "post-traumatic stress disorder for me," and added, "Considering it's been 20 years of him using me as a punchline."
Rosie O'Donnell Takes Over for Trump Rival Jimmy Kimmel
"So I think that has allowed me to reclaim myself, who I was before all that went down, even though it's very strange to have supposedly the most powerful man in the world be your arch nemesis," O'Donnell added.
O'Donnell, who credited Clay's "vulnerability" to help her be "more connected," is currently in New York City for the summer, where she will be guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while another one of Trump's rivals, Jimmy Kimmel, is on vacation.
"I'm very happy that (Kimmel) asked me,” O'Donnell said. "I admire him. I admire his tenacity and strength. I admire his conviction to speak out against this political terrorism that's happening in our country, and I stand beside him and will..."
Kimmel, like O'Donnell in the past, is no stranger to squaring off against the controversial president, and his repeated insults have led to Trump repeatedly trying to have him pulled from the air.
Trump Mocks Rosie O'Donnell Again
Meanwhile, while O'Donnell has seemed to cool off on bashing Trump, the same can't be said for the divisive politician. Earlier this month, the 80-year-old posted an AI video of himself as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," or TDS.
One of the celebrities in the baffling video? An AI-generated version of O'Donnell. "I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results," fake O'Donnell says in the clip.
O'Donnell was joined by other celebrities in the AI clip, including The Odyssey actor John Leguizamo, O'Donnell's former The View co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, and movie stars Ed Norton, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts.
"Turn off fake news. Say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life," fake Trump advises in the video.
Could Rosie O'Donnell Sue Trump?
The bizarre video led to plenty of backlash, with one person raging at the time, "Embarrassing that our President is resorting to these sorts of carnival videos, but he is, as always, a carnival barker conman.
"Can you imagine this being posted by a previous President or a respected world leader?" another asked.
According to entertainment and media lawyer Paul Menes, the celebrities in the video could sue. He explained, "Utilizing their names, images, and likenesses without their consent violates their right of publicity in California and several other states' laws."