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Home > News > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Files Petition to Drop 'Pitt' From Surname in Fresh Blow to 'Fight Club' Star

picture of Brad Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has piled fresh misery on the 'Fight Club' star.

July 22 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has piled fresh misery on the Fight Club star by applying to drop "Pitt" from her surname, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vivienne filed the petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court just eight days after her 18th birthday.

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Angelina Jolie 'Just Wants Everyone To Heal'

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picture of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie hopes Vivienne's name change does not cause more family rifts.

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In the July 17 filing, the teen requested that her full name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, citing "personal" as the reason behind the request.

Sources close to Angelina Jolie, Vivienne’s mom and Pitt’s ex-wife, claim she hopes to maintain peace among the family following the name change.

An insider told Page Six: "Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal. If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them.

"The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."

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Brad Pitt's Kids Slowly Cutting Ties

picture of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt, here with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, has seen five of his six kids drop his surname.

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Vivienne's legal move follows that of her 20-year-old sister Shiloh – who legally dropped "Pitt" from her last name after submitting a legal request on her 18th birthday in 2024 – as well as siblings Maddox, 24, and Zahara, 21, who filed similar petitions earlier this year.

Radar recently revealed how Maddox and Zahara recently advertised the change in the Los Angeles Daily Journal to fulfill a legal requirement.

Vivienne has solely been using the Jolie surname for quite some time.

Indeed, she was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in a 2024 Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, in which she served as an assistant to her producer mom.

"Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne," read the program, "who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts."

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Son Pax Still In Contact With Brad Pitt's Family

picture of Angelina Jolie and Pax
Source: MEGA

Pax has remained close to Pitt's family amid his father's fallout with mom Jolie.

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Her twin brother Knox decided to go by the name of "Knox Jolie" at his recent high school graduation in June.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie’s son Pax, 22, remains close with members of the F1 star’s extended family despite having a strained relationship with the Oscar winner.

An insider said: "Pax still has a relationship with his dad’s side of the family and continues to spend time with them. He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney’s engagement to Archimede Jerome.”

Pitt's relationship with the children is complicated, especially after he split from Jolie in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024.

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picture of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Jolie secured primary physical custody of her children, including Vivienne, after 2016 divorce.

Before even dating Pitt, Jolie was the adoptive mother to Maddox. She similarly adopted Zahara independently of her relationship with Pitt.

However, the actor later adopted both of the children in a more formal capacity. Additionally, Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant with Shiloh in 2006. Pax was adopted by the couple in 2007, and in 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

When they split, Jolie assumed primary physical custody of her children. The divorce was first filed in 2016.

At the time, a legal representative for Jolie said: "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

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