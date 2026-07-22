Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Files Petition to Drop 'Pitt' From Surname in Fresh Blow to 'Fight Club' Star

In the July 17 filing, the teen requested that her full name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, citing "personal" as the reason behind the request.

Sources close to Angelina Jolie, Vivienne’s mom and Pitt’s ex-wife, claim she hopes to maintain peace among the family following the name change.

An insider told Page Six: "Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal. If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them.

"The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."