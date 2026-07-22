D4vd Murder Case Horror: Prosecutors Showed Graphic Photos of Teen Victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Decomposed Remains During Hearing

Hernandez's body was found on September 8, 2025, after a foul odor was reported coming from a Tesla in a tow yard. The vehicle was later identified as belonging to Burke, who was away on tour in Minnesota at the time.

Her body was identified days later, and investigators executed a search warrant on the musician's home. The Los Angeles Police Department allegedly found evidence, including a positive DNA sample, linking Burke to Hernandez.

The condition of her body became widely speculated. Early reports suggested the cadaver was partially frozen and dismembered. However, police initially denied the gruesome details.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office was bound by a court order to remain quiet.

"The Department’s mission is to have full transparency with the community by providing information about our cases to empower people to make changes that save lives,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo in a statement.

"Since becoming the department head, I've worked on eradicating the practice of placing security holds on Medical Examiner cases simply by law enforcement request. The practice of security holds is virtually unheard of in other counties and has not been proven to improve outcomes in the legal system. We are dedicated to serving our community with full transparency; however, the law precludes us from doing so while the court order remains in this case."

The details about Hernandez's body were later revealed through court documents. The coroner did not publicly rule her death a homicide until after Burke's arrest.