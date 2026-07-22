Nolan Wells Case Takes Chilling Turn as Preliminary Independent Autopsy Findings Are Released After Teen Died on 4th of July Boating Trip

An independent autopsy performed on Nolan Wells has yielded more questions than answers, RadarOnline.com can report, after the determination of a cause of death came back "inconclusive." The teen went missing during a 4th of July boat trip to Horn Island, Mississippi, with friends. Two days later, he was found dead.

Article continues below advertisement

'What Happened to Our Son?'

Source: @Christine Wonsley/Facebook Nolan Wells' body was found two days after he disappeared from a boat trip with friends.

Wells' parents have questioned authorities' determination that the teenager drowned and launched their own investigation into his death, including the autopsy. The college football player was said to be a good swimmer and in good health. "There’s so many people out in the public asking all of these questions, but the only question that we have is what happened to our son," Christine Wells-Wonsley said at a press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

Little Information Ffrom the Autopsy Report

Source: RAM Consulting LLC The independent autopsy report found some bruising on Wells' head.

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a board-certified forensic pathologist, six days after Wells disappeared and four days after his body was found on the northwestern shore of Horn Island. It did not include a toxicology report. Family attorney Ben Crump acknowledged the autopsy found no evidence of wrongdoing, but also told reporters, "This pathologist cannot rule out if any intervening non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death of Nolan Wells." Mitchell could not determine whether Wells was conscious when he entered the water — or how he ended up in the water, according to the report. Also, due to the level of decomposition of Wells' body when Mitchell received it, it could not be determined whether there was any bruising. However, Crump pointed out that the report did find red discoloration on the back of Wells' head that warranted further investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Official Autopsy Results Are Still Pending

Source: RAM Consulting LLC The pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death.

Crump also said the key to any solid answers could be Wells' condition before he entered the water, saying: "It would be of utmost importance to be able to determine a cause and manner of death." The lawyer noted that because the initial autopsy done by the state, which "rightfully removed and dissected each organ," Mitchell was unable to "directly observe" Wells’ lungs for water intake or see the inside of his stomach. Law enforcement officials have not yet released an official cause of death, and a state autopsy is still pending. In a statement released July 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi said Wells had last been seen near Horn Island and asked the public for help as its investigation continues. "As with any active investigation, our investigators are working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information," the statement said.

Nolan Wells' Friends Speak Out

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @Christine Wonsley/Facebook Wells' friends have fought off speculation they could have been involved.