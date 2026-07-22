Nolan Wells Case Takes Chilling Turn as Preliminary Independent Autopsy Findings Are Released After Teen Died on 4th of July Boating Trip
July 22 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
An independent autopsy performed on Nolan Wells has yielded more questions than answers, RadarOnline.com can report, after the determination of a cause of death came back "inconclusive."
The teen went missing during a 4th of July boat trip to Horn Island, Mississippi, with friends. Two days later, he was found dead.
'What Happened to Our Son?'
Wells' parents have questioned authorities' determination that the teenager drowned and launched their own investigation into his death, including the autopsy.
The college football player was said to be a good swimmer and in good health.
"There’s so many people out in the public asking all of these questions, but the only question that we have is what happened to our son," Christine Wells-Wonsley said at a press conference.
Little Information Ffrom the Autopsy Report
The autopsy was performed by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a board-certified forensic pathologist, six days after Wells disappeared and four days after his body was found on the northwestern shore of Horn Island.
It did not include a toxicology report.
Family attorney Ben Crump acknowledged the autopsy found no evidence of wrongdoing, but also told reporters, "This pathologist cannot rule out if any intervening non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death of Nolan Wells."
Mitchell could not determine whether Wells was conscious when he entered the water — or how he ended up in the water, according to the report. Also, due to the level of decomposition of Wells' body when Mitchell received it, it could not be determined whether there was any bruising.
However, Crump pointed out that the report did find red discoloration on the back of Wells' head that warranted further investigation.
Official Autopsy Results Are Still Pending
Crump also said the key to any solid answers could be Wells' condition before he entered the water, saying: "It would be of utmost importance to be able to determine a cause and manner of death."
The lawyer noted that because the initial autopsy done by the state, which "rightfully removed and dissected each organ," Mitchell was unable to "directly observe" Wells’ lungs for water intake or see the inside of his stomach.
Law enforcement officials have not yet released an official cause of death, and a state autopsy is still pending. In a statement released July 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi said Wells had last been seen near Horn Island and asked the public for help as its investigation continues.
"As with any active investigation, our investigators are working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information," the statement said.
Nolan Wells' Friends Speak Out
While a cause of death has yet to be determined, some skeptics are wondering if the teen may have been harmed by one of his friends, leading many to receive threats from angry critics. But Wells' friend, Tracestin Shepherd, told Good Morning America they are hurting as well.
"We did no wrong here, and we don't understand how we’re getting so much hate behind us," Shepherd said. "We all cared for and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short."
Shepherd said he decided to speak out to hit back against the wild rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the mysterious death.
"I'm tired of speculation, of not being able to talk; it's time for somebody to start speaking up," he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I'm not just hurting because of Nolan, I'm also hurting because I call my friends, and you can hear it in their voice that they're terrified of what these people will do to them. It's gone completely way too far."