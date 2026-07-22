After the game, Harry met players in the dressing room, where he exchanged jokes with Crouch.

The anecdote recently returned to public attention after Crouch recounted the encounter on Stick To Football, leading to fresh debate on social media about whether Harry's choice of words was harmless banter or reflected outdated attitudes toward women.

A royal source said: "There is no doubt Harry has matured over the years, but comments like this inevitably look different when viewed through a modern lens. Given the values Meghan has publicly championed, many people would expect her to cringe if she heard that exchange repeated today."

Another insider added: "The remark was made long before Harry met Meghan, but its reappearance has prompted uncomfortable conversations because it jars with the image the couple now project. Critics argue it is the sort of language that would attract immediate backlash if it were used today."