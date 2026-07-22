EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Crude and Misogynistic' Remark About Blonde Model Resurfaces — 'Meghan Would Not Stand For It'
July 22 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing renewed criticism after an 11-year-old remark he made to former England soccer star Peter Crouch about his wife, model Abbey Clancy, resurfaced online – prompting claims the exchange would be viewed very differently today and sparking suggestions Meghan Markle would be uncomfortable with her husband's language.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comment dates back to 2015, when Harry, now 41, was still a working royal and attended a UNICEF charity soccer match at Old Trafford that was reportedly organized by David Beckham.
After the game, Harry met players in the dressing room, where he exchanged jokes with Crouch.
The anecdote recently returned to public attention after Crouch recounted the encounter on Stick To Football, leading to fresh debate on social media about whether Harry's choice of words was harmless banter or reflected outdated attitudes toward women.
A royal source said: "There is no doubt Harry has matured over the years, but comments like this inevitably look different when viewed through a modern lens. Given the values Meghan has publicly championed, many people would expect her to cringe if she heard that exchange repeated today."
Another insider added: "The remark was made long before Harry met Meghan, but its reappearance has prompted uncomfortable conversations because it jars with the image the couple now project. Critics argue it is the sort of language that would attract immediate backlash if it were used today."
'How Did You Bag Abbey?'
Recalling the exchange, Crouch said Harry approached him after the match with an unexpected question about his wife.
Crouch revealed: "(Harry) came in, and he said, 'Yeah, Crouchy, how did you bag Abby?'"
The soccer star admitted he was caught off guard by the comment and later thought of the response he wished he had given.
"I wish I had said to him, 'You can talk. I wasn't quick enough!'" Crouch noted. "He was obviously a prince. I was taken aback by it."
The exchange took place several years before Harry met Markle, whom he married in 2018 after the couple announced their engagement the previous year. Since then, both Harry and Markle have frequently spoken about equality, online abuse, and respectful public discourse, making the resurfaced anecdote a point of discussion among royal watchers.
Social Media Users Label Prince Harry 'Rude And Entitled'
A clip of Crouch recounting the story has since circulated widely on social media, where users have offered sharply divided reactions. Some dismissed the remark as a light-hearted joke typical of its time, while others argued it reflected an outdated way of speaking about women.
One user wrote on X: "Entitled and Rude," as a commentator accused Harry of being "crude and misogynistic."
Another posted: "He was so rude! Harry suggesting Crouchy wasn't good enough, as well as talking about women as if they are some sort of 'game sport' to be 'bagged.'"
The renewed attention comes as Harry continues to attract scrutiny over both past and present comments, with old interviews, memoir extracts and public appearances frequently resurfacing online and generating fresh debate about the Duke's conduct and evolving public image.
Resurfaced Anecdotes Pressure Post-Royal Identity
Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020, saying they intended to become financially independent while continuing to support the late Queen Elizabeth II.
After initially dividing their time between Canada and the UK, the couple made Montecito, California, their permanent home, buying a multimillion-dollar property where they now live with their two children.
Since moving to the US, Harry and Markle have pursued a range of commercial ventures, securing major deals in television, podcasting, publishing, and other media projects.
They also established the Archewell Foundation to oversee their charitable work, while Markle later launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Their departure represented a significant break from royal life, giving them greater independence but also subjecting them to sustained public and media attention.
Relations with the Royal Family appeared to have worsened after a succession of high-profile interviews and projects, including their conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, which made several claims about life within the monarchy.
Even though Harry has continued to express a desire to reconcile with his relatives, relations between the Sussexes and senior members of the Royal Family remain hugely strained.