Jimmy Kimmel Humiliates Trump with Brutal Ratings Boast — After Prez Demanded ABC Fire Late-Night Host Over Melania 'Widow' Jab 

Kimmel entertained at ABC's annual upfront presentation, where networks roll out their new fall schedules to coveted advertisers.

And of course, his feud with Trump, which recently escalated after an ill-received joke about his wife, Melania, was his main punchline.

"Yes, the President has tried to get me twice over the last six months," the 58-year-old admitted. "That's one way to look at it. Another way, you can also say I’ve generated unparalleled engagement across a variety of platforms."

Kimmel further boasted about his increased viewership.

"Largely thanks to our partners in Washington, we are up 25%," he reported. "It’s a good deal to have the numbers go up nowadays."