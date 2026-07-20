EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death Hit Disgraced TV-Dad Bill Cosby 'Extremely Hard' Amid Legal Woes — 'He Was Like a Real-Life Son'

Warner died on July 20, 2025, while on a vacation to Costa Rica with his family after being "swept away by a strong hangover current."

"Even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn't arrive in time," a Facebook post from the Caribbean Guard read last year. "He was pulled underwater with no vital signs, and despite having been provided with CPR maneuvers on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful."

He was 54 years old.