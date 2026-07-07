'No Cankles Here': Trump's Massive Ankles Brutally Mocked as Ex-Prez Joe Biden Puts Bare Legs on Display in Rare Beach Photo

Joe, 83, looked robust in a grey T-shirt, blue shorts, and slide-on tennis shoes, while his 75-year-old wife held an American flag and wore a navy top and black leggings.

"We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend! Here’s to carrying a little of that holiday joy into the week ahead," the View from the East Wing author wrote in the caption.

Several fans were impressed with how healthy Joe appeared, especially after being diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer in May 2025.

"For someone who is battling prostate cancer, you look great, President Biden. Keep fighting," one user wrote.