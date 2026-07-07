'No Cankles Here': Trump's Massive Ankles Brutally Mocked as Ex-Prez Joe Biden Puts Bare Legs on Display in Rare Beach Photo
July 7 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
A photo of Joe Biden at the beach on the Fourth of July triggered more anger towards Donald Trump, with critics praising the 46th president's lack of "cankles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe's wife, Jill Biden, shared a picture of the duo enjoying the holiday at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and the former president's trim, bare-legged, sock-free ankles caught the attention of social media users.
Jill Biden Shares Photo With Joe Celebrating the Fourth of July
Joe, 83, looked robust in a grey T-shirt, blue shorts, and slide-on tennis shoes, while his 75-year-old wife held an American flag and wore a navy top and black leggings.
"We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend! Here’s to carrying a little of that holiday joy into the week ahead," the View from the East Wing author wrote in the caption.
Several fans were impressed with how healthy Joe appeared, especially after being diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer in May 2025.
"For someone who is battling prostate cancer, you look great, President Biden. Keep fighting," one user wrote.
'No Cankles Here'
Others used the comments to brutally mock the White House's current resident.
"There used to be joy out here when our dear President Biden was in the WH. Now it’s madness," a second follower noted.
"You both look marvelous, and I miss your leadership, compassion, and integrity," a third person wrote.
A fourth follower couldn't help but get a dig in at Trump's swollen ankles due to suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, snarking, "No cankles here!" about Joe with a series of blue heart emojis.
Donald Trump Frequently Mocked Over Cankles and Hand Makeup
White House physician Sean Barbarbella explained Trump's swollen ankles in a July 2025 memorandum, after the president was experiencing swelling in his lower legs.
The doctor said that ultrasounds revealed CVI, which he called "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," and that there was no evidence of either the more serious deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.
At the same time, Barbabella explained why Trump's right hand appeared bruised in photos that caused more alarm bells to go off about the tycoon's health.
The doc chalked it up to soft-tissue irritation from excessive hand-shaking and to aspirin use as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.
Donald Trump 'Not Happy' About Turning 80
Trump has been highly sensitive about his health issues, not directly addressing his cankle situation but admitting to the Wall Street Journal that he tried compression socks, but "I didn’t like them."
Even though doctors suggested he get up from the Resolute Desk to walk around more often to help with the swelling, there was an extra step Trump took a hard pass on.
"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me," he told the outlet.
Before turning 80 on June 14, Trump told reporters he was unhappy about becoming an octogenarian.
"You don’t have to wish me a happy birthday because I’m not happy about that birthday that I’m having. It’s not a number I like, but I’m here nevertheless," he complained to reporters.