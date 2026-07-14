Trump's Swanky Golf Club Restaurant Hit With Revolting Health Code Violations After Shocking Inspection

The health inspector's report, obtained by NOTUS, indicated a series of problems, including "a large quantity of small flies in the storage room near the employee restrooms."

Additionally, pest control supplies were allegedly found near the food storage. Those pesticides, the health inspector reported, were far more intense than the ones approved for a dining establishment. The "person-in-charge removed the pesticides from the food establishment," the report specified.

However, the snack bar had an additional chemical problem. The health inspector alleged the sink’s chemical sanitizer solution surpassed regulations for maximum strength level.

Food was at risk of spoiling at the restaurant, too, as refrigerators were kept at a temperature far above the guidelines for some key foods.

While fridges are expected to be kept at a minimum of 41 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature was far above that, putting foods like blue cheese, sausage links, sausage patties, and pasta at risk. Plus, Raw food was kept nearby ready-to-eat food, the health inspector alleged.

According to the report, staff remedied both of these concerns by voluntarily tossing the food affected by temperature problems and reorganizing their storage to move raw food away.