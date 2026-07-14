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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Swanky Golf Club Restaurant Hit With Revolting Health Code Violations After Shocking Inspection

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of his golf club
Source: MEGA; @trumpgolfdc/Instagram

Donald Trump's high-end golf club has come under scrutiny.

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July 14 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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President Trump's business is slipping away while he's in office, especially his National Golf Club Washington, D.C., in Potomac Falls, V.A.

At the golf course, visitors can snag a meal at the restaurant – but at their own risk. Loudoun County health officials flagged the location for some health code violations last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Health Inspector Flags Several Concerns at Trump's Golf Club

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The property was visited by the health inspector last month, and didn't fair well.

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The health inspector's report, obtained by NOTUS, indicated a series of problems, including "a large quantity of small flies in the storage room near the employee restrooms."

Additionally, pest control supplies were allegedly found near the food storage. Those pesticides, the health inspector reported, were far more intense than the ones approved for a dining establishment. The "person-in-charge removed the pesticides from the food establishment," the report specified.

However, the snack bar had an additional chemical problem. The health inspector alleged the sink’s chemical sanitizer solution surpassed regulations for maximum strength level.

Food was at risk of spoiling at the restaurant, too, as refrigerators were kept at a temperature far above the guidelines for some key foods.

While fridges are expected to be kept at a minimum of 41 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature was far above that, putting foods like blue cheese, sausage links, sausage patties, and pasta at risk. Plus, Raw food was kept nearby ready-to-eat food, the health inspector alleged.

According to the report, staff remedied both of these concerns by voluntarily tossing the food affected by temperature problems and reorganizing their storage to move raw food away.

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Trump's Golf Club Denies Violations

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of his golf club
Source: MEGA; @trumpgolfdc/Instagram

Trump's team claimed the violation reports were politically motivated.

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The Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C., denied the health code violations.

A representative said, "We operate our properties to the highest health and safety standards. These so-called 'violations' are fabricated, politically motivated, and completely without merit. We stand firmly behind the integrity of our operations and reject these baseless claims."

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Golf Club Known for High-End Excellence

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The company advertises high-end food.

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The private golf club is typically considered to be high-end, despite the recent allegations of poor sanitation and standards. In addition to boasting multiple courses, the property also offers tennis, fitness, and aquatics amenities.

Membership is required to play, but the golf club also offers opportunities to serve as a venue for events like weddings and group outings.

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Restaurants Promise 'Freshest' Ingredients

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is often seen on the golf course.

The company's website promises Trump Golf properties serve quality food with an "imaginative menu." In fact, they claim they are "using only the finest, freshest, sustainable ingredients."

They added, "Catering to your every need, our chefs create a variety of cuisine, including vegetarian and vegan options. Whether you crave comfort food or special occasion fare, Trump Golf serves up perfection."

Meals are often paired with wine from Trump Winery. The site added, "If sipping a rare single malt or quaffing a crisp, light lager is more to your taste, you’ll find only the finest premium beverages on the menu."

The high expectation is set for all of the Trump properties, of which there are 14 worldwide – no shock for a man who loves the sport. In addition to those under construction, the president owns 11 courses in the United States, two in Scotland, one in Ireland, and one in the United Arab Emirates

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