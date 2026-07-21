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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'How Absurd It Is': Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Who 'Rigged' the 2024 Election as Trump Revives Vote Fraud Claims

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Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene veered her stance on the rigged election debate slightly.

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July 21 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has fallen out of alignment with the MAGA movement, and now she has called out President Trump's election claim, RadarOnline.com has revealed.

Greene returned to ongoing claims that recent American presidential elections have been "rigged," suggesting the president might be a part of the problem.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Weights In On 'Rigged' Election Claims

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Source: MEGA

Greene cited the history of these claims.

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Greene's concerns come amid more taunting from Trump, who continuously claims that his loss against President Joe Biden in 2020 was a sham.

"I was supposed to be president for eight years; the polls showed it, everyone showed it. They rigged the election, and what did I get? I got the World Cup, I got the Olympics…" he recently said.

However, Trump's flags of election fraud stem back even to election nights where he demanded polling places "stop the count" as he suspected illegal tampering. Greene, though, pointed out that he somehow managed to win the 2024 election, despite Democrats' own complaints.

Greene, 52, wrote on X, "If the Russians rigged the 2016 election and China rigged the 2020 election, who rigged the 2024 election?"

She was previously a MAGA ally, but has since become a critic of both major parties. This time, she called on fellow public officials to eliminate voting machines in an effort to reduce the risk of voter fraud.

She wrote, "And why won’t both parties, who both say voting machines can be hacked and votes flipped, get rid of voting machines?"

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Both Parties' Positions

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Trump has claimed the 2020 election was 'rigged.'

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Greene appeared exhausted by the ongoing claims of election fraud, especially calling out hypocrisy. She argued that while Democrats worry about election fraud now, they were quick to claim Republicans were lying when they shared similar concerns about the 2020 election.

She noted, "And how absurd it is that all the people now leading the admin rolling out election fraud claims almost 6 years later are the same people that scoffed at our election fraud claims, refused to object in Congress, made fun of Mike Lindell and Sydney Powell, and demanded J6 protestors be locked up for life."

While Greene posed criticism to both sides, she also alleged Trump supporters were the only ones to face jail time for their concern regarding potential election interference.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Previously Claimed 2020 Election Was 'Stolen'

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She was formerly a MAGA ally.

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Greene previously considered election interference, including during her time in Congress.

Before leaving Congress in August 2025, she wrote on X, "How many times have we said 2020 was a rigged and stolen election?! Even Vladimir Putin says it!! Georgia was one of the worst in 2020!!!"

At another point, she wrote, "2020 was a stolen election!"

While she didn't necessarily change her stance entirely, Greene did seem to suggest the conversation has become pointless and only for political points rather than out of real concern.

Greene left Congress on January 5, 2026, following a dispute with Trump.

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Election Claims 'Big Shiny' Distraction for MAGA

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A photo of Joe Biden
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Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

She claimed arguments surrounding alleged election fraud are now just "a big shiny object for MAGA to distract them away from the Iran War, Epstein files, and massive failure to deliver campaign promises."

Greene further claimed the real concern was influences being made directly on Trump. She wrote, "The foreign influence we are experiencing comes from Israel and their donors."

She said, "And Trump, his admin, and Republicans are the ones controlled by a foreign government. Which is why they pulled America into a senseless war with Iran that the American people do not support."

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