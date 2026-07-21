'How Absurd It Is': Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Who 'Rigged' the 2024 Election as Trump Revives Vote Fraud Claims

Greene's concerns come amid more taunting from Trump, who continuously claims that his loss against President Joe Biden in 2020 was a sham.

"I was supposed to be president for eight years; the polls showed it, everyone showed it. They rigged the election, and what did I get? I got the World Cup, I got the Olympics…" he recently said.

However, Trump's flags of election fraud stem back even to election nights where he demanded polling places "stop the count" as he suspected illegal tampering. Greene, though, pointed out that he somehow managed to win the 2024 election, despite Democrats' own complaints.

Greene, 52, wrote on X, "If the Russians rigged the 2016 election and China rigged the 2020 election, who rigged the 2024 election?"

She was previously a MAGA ally, but has since become a critic of both major parties. This time, she called on fellow public officials to eliminate voting machines in an effort to reduce the risk of voter fraud.

She wrote, "And why won’t both parties, who both say voting machines can be hacked and votes flipped, get rid of voting machines?"