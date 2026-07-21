Kai Trump Seemingly Snubs Dad Don Jr. by Saying 'I'd Rather Look Like My Mom' Vanessa — After Admitting Her Face Has 'Changed a Lot'
July 21 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET
Kai Trump admitted that she'd "rather" look more like her mother, Vanessa Trump, than her dad, Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old's remark came in a new YouTube vlog as she was getting her glam done ahead of the 2026 ESPYs, where she walked her first-ever red carpet.
Kai Trump Claimed She's 'Aged a Lot'
Brianna smoothed Kai's skin with a red-light device, telling her, "This lifts the eye real nice."
The recent high school graduate then quipped, "I've aged a lot, so we're going to need it."
"You've definitely aged in a good way," Brianna assured her.
Her camerawoman was heard off-screen saying, "She looks regal and beautiful."
'I'd Rather Look Like My Mom'
"My face has changed a lot. Honestly, in the past like three months, it's changed," she explained.
Brianna replied, "When you were saying you look more like your mom, you thousand percent do," and the president's eldest grandchild was thrilled to hear it.
"Yeah, I do. But that's a great compliment," she shared.
"I'd rather look like my mom," she added, seemingly snubbing her dad, Don Jr.
Kai Trump's Face Has 'Changed' Since Grandfather's January 2025 Inauguration
Kai pulled up a photo from the president's inaugural ball 18 months ago, showing that her face definitely looked younger and more like a mid-teen than a young adult. Her hair was also noticeably darker, as she has her father's naturally brunette locks. Her facial shape also looked more like her dad's in the picture.
"And look at me now," Kai declared, as she pulled the phone away and pointed to her much more pronounced jawline as if to declare that she's lost some baby fat.
"Like you're glowing up. Just keep on glowing up. She's aging like some fine wine," Brianna announced.
Kai Trump on the Importance of Self Care
Kai also credited her glow-up with how much she takes care of herself, both on the outside and on the inside.
"I take very good care of my skin, and what you put in your body is also a reflection of your skin," she told her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.
"Honestly, guys, the most important thing I'd say is what you put into your body. Everything you put into your body is what it's going to show on the outside. If you don't treat your body right, you're not going to — not honestly say look great — but you're just not going to feel great," Kai wisely explained.
She added, "I think part of it is investing in yourself and investing in your health. I think health is the most important thing ever. You can invest in yourself, eat right, work out, drink a lot of water. You can do that stuff and hopefully have good health."