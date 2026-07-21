Kai Trump Seemingly Snubs Dad Don Jr. by Saying 'I'd Rather Look Like My Mom' Vanessa — After Admitting Her Face Has 'Changed a Lot'

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Claimed She's 'Aged a Lot'

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump got her makeup done before the ESPYs.

Brianna smoothed Kai's skin with a red-light device, telling her, "This lifts the eye real nice." The recent high school graduate then quipped, "I've aged a lot, so we're going to need it." "You've definitely aged in a good way," Brianna assured her. Her camerawoman was heard off-screen saying, "She looks regal and beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Rather Look Like My Mom'

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump said she's 'rather' look like her former model mom Vanessa.

"My face has changed a lot. Honestly, in the past like three months, it's changed," she explained. Brianna replied, "When you were saying you look more like your mom, you thousand percent do," and the president's eldest grandchild was thrilled to hear it. "Yeah, I do. But that's a great compliment," she shared. "I'd rather look like my mom," she added, seemingly snubbing her dad, Don Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump's Face Has 'Changed' Since Grandfather's January 2025 Inauguration

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump's face looks noticeably different today than it did in January 2025.

Kai pulled up a photo from the president's inaugural ball 18 months ago, showing that her face definitely looked younger and more like a mid-teen than a young adult. Her hair was also noticeably darker, as she has her father's naturally brunette locks. Her facial shape also looked more like her dad's in the picture. "And look at me now," Kai declared, as she pulled the phone away and pointed to her much more pronounced jawline as if to declare that she's lost some baby fat. "Like you're glowing up. Just keep on glowing up. She's aging like some fine wine," Brianna announced.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kai Trump on the Importance of Self Care

Source: MEGA Kai Trump walked her first-ever solo red carpet at the 2026 EPSYs, dazzling in a gold gown.