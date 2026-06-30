Kai Trump Reveals First Glimpse of Mom Vanessa One Month After Her Shocking Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

President Donald Trump 's 19-year-old granddaughter shared a series of photos from Vanessa's mom's recent 80th birthday celebration in New York, where the 48-year-old former model was glowing despite her health battle.

Kai Trump and her mom, Vanessa, sat on either side of Bonnie Haydon at her 80th birthday celebration.

Kai was joined by her brothers Donald "Donnie" Trump III, 17, and Tristan Trump, 14, for the small soiree at her grandma Bonnie Haydon's New York City apartment.

The siblings sat with their mom and grandmother for a three-generation photo, which the soon-to-be college freshman shared on Instagram on June 29.

Kai also included beauty shots of her wearing a sleeveless, blue satin top paired with a white miniskirt as she gazed out at the city's skyscrapers from her grandmother's balcony.

But it was the photo alongside her beloved mom that made fans cheer for how "beautiful" she looked while battling cancer.