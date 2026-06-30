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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Reveals First Glimpse of Mom Vanessa One Month After Her Shocking Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

Photo of Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram, MEGA

Kai Trump shared the first new photo of her mom since her May cancer surgery.

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June 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump offered fans their first look at mom Vanessa Trump since her shock breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter shared a series of photos from Vanessa's mom's recent 80th birthday celebration in New York, where the 48-year-old former model was glowing despite her health battle.

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Kai Trump Shares First Look at Mom Vanessa

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Photo of Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump, brothers
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump and her mom, Vanessa, sat on either side of Bonnie Haydon at her 80th birthday celebration.

Kai was joined by her brothers Donald "Donnie" Trump III, 17, and Tristan Trump, 14, for the small soiree at her grandma Bonnie Haydon's New York City apartment.

The siblings sat with their mom and grandmother for a three-generation photo, which the soon-to-be college freshman shared on Instagram on June 29.

Kai also included beauty shots of her wearing a sleeveless, blue satin top paired with a white miniskirt as she gazed out at the city's skyscrapers from her grandmother's balcony.

But it was the photo alongside her beloved mom that made fans cheer for how "beautiful" she looked while battling cancer.

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Kai Trump Reveals Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo With Vanessa

Photo of Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai and Vanessa Trump posed together for the balcony photo.

Vanessa has seemingly not appeared at any major family events or in any personal photos since announcing her diagnosis on May 20, just three days after co-hosting Kai's high school graduation festivities with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Despite her ongoing health journey, she looked tanned, fit and summer chic in a fitted white cardigan with gold buttons, pairing it with a white pleated skirt.

Fans celebrated Kai's mom's strength amid her cancer battle in the comments, with one person writing, "Your mom is so beautiful! Good luck to her with her treatment."

"Happy Birthday to your Grandma..... Prayers for your mom. I hope she's doing well!" a second person shared.

"So good to see you always honor your mom," a third fan told Kai.

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Vanessa Trump Starting the 'Second Stage' of Her Cancer Treatment

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump announced her cancer diagnosis on May 20.

Last month, Vanessa stunned fans when she revealed she had breast cancer.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," the mother of five shared via Instagram, while asking for "privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Vanessa gave fans another update on June 13.

"Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment," the Manhattan native revealed.

Vanessa also sent out "love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle."

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump bought flowers to make a bouquet for her mom in a May YouTube video.

Kai has made it clear how close she is to her mom in several different videos on her YouTube channel.

"I bought my mom flowers because no one deserves them more than my mom," Kai gushed to her 1.5 million subscribers in a May 9 video.

"I got these all for my mom because without her, I mean, yeah, I probably graduated high school, but like without her support and everything that and pushing me to be better and get good grades, it wouldn't be possible," she added at the time. "So, love you, mom. Got you some flowers."

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