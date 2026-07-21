EXCLUSIVE: 'Realist' Ozzy Osbourne Crossed Items Off His 'Bucket List' in the Years Leading Up to His Death — 'He Didn't Want to Sit Around and Mope'

Less than six months before he died, Ozzy and Sharon both admitted he had difficulties walking.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it’s affected his legs," she said while announcing his farewell tour. "But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Around that time, Ozzy also marveled that he was still alive despite his health issues.

"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said on his SiriusXM show. "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road, and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."