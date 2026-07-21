EXCLUSIVE: 'Realist' Ozzy Osbourne Crossed Items Off His 'Bucket List' in the Years Leading Up to His Death — 'He Didn't Want to Sit Around and Mope'
July 21 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
Once Ozzy Osbourne accepted that his time was running out, he got to work on checking off key items on his bucket list, according to a source.
As the first anniversary of his death approaches on July 22, RadarOnline.com revisits some of the Prince of Darkness' final wishes.
Ozzy Osbourne Knew He Was in His 'Twilight Years'
Osbourne suffered several major health problems throughout his life, from his battle with drug and alcohol addiction and his near-fatal ATV accident in the early 2000s to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.
Although he made it to the ripe age of 76, the Black Sabbath frontman was a "realist" and recognized years ago that he was in his "twilight years" and should "have fun" before it was his time to go, the source shared.
Reflecting on some of Osbourne's bucket list items, the source revealed that he wanted to "play with some of his remastered recordings, travel somewhere he’s never been, read good books, watch new shows, see his friends while he still can and just chill."
As for his wife, Sharon, the source explained she had been welcome to "come along on his bucket list travels," but it was important for him to keep moving – especially considering his increasingly limited mobility in his later years.
He didn't want to "sit at home and mope about his" health issues, according to the insider, who added that he wanted to "enjoy what he's got" while he still could.
Ozzy Osbourne Suffered Progressive Issues With His Mobility
Less than six months before he died, Ozzy and Sharon both admitted he had difficulties walking.
"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it’s affected his legs," she said while announcing his farewell tour. "But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Around that time, Ozzy also marveled that he was still alive despite his health issues.
"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said on his SiriusXM show. "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road, and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76
Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," a statement from his loved ones read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."
It was later confirmed that his cause of death was acute myocardial infarction with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's as contributing factors.
Earlier this year, Kelly Osbourne shared a heartfelt tribute to her dad in honor of Father's Day.
"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she wrote. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all! I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you."