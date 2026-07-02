Kelly Osbourne Gets New Ink in Tribute to Late Dad Ozzy — Nearly 1 Year After Black Sabbath Rocker's Tragic Death
July 2 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her beloved dad, Ozzy, with some new ink ahead of the 1-year anniversary of his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star, 41, was one of the first people to ever get tattooed at a rotating studio located on The London Eye.
Kelly Osbourne's Fresh Ink
Kelly sported a white dress with red polka dots and had her blonde hair slicked back as she watched the artist tattoo an image of her father's legendary round glasses on her thigh.
Her ink session at the one-of-a-kind tattoo studio reportedly came during a special event for exclusive VIP guests.
"This isn’t just a tattoo, it’s a skyline statement, and I’m proud to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in tattooing while opening new doors for the industry," Miles Langford, the founder of the studio, said in a statement.
"As a Londoner, partnering with such an iconic landmark, feels deeply personal," he continued. "I first visited the London Eye for my 12th birthday, and to now return 23 years later with my own brand and team, to create the ‘first ever rotating tattoo studio in the world’ is something truly special."
Once the session was finished, the mother-of-one – who shares son Sidney with ex Sid Wilson – looked at her fresh ink in the mirror and hugged her artist.
Her sweet tribute to her dad comes nearly one year after the Black Sabbath rocker passed away.
As Radar previously reported, Ozzy died on July 22 after suffering a heart attack. Contributing factors were Parkinson's disease and coronary artery disease. He was 76 years old.
Days later, Kelly took to her Instagram Story and opened up on her grief with lyrics from the Black Sabbath song Changes.
"I feel unhappy I am so sad," the photo read. "I lost the best friend I ever had 💔"
Kelly Osbourne Will 'Never Stop Missing' Her Dad
Last month, Kelly admitted that she'd "never stop missing" her dad in a heartbreaking Father's Day message to him.
"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she penned. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"
"I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you," she continued. "Until we meet again!"
As she works her way through her grief, Kelly is finding her way back to her young career roots. 25 years after her family's MTV show premiered, she is set to make her reality television comeback in a series that focuses on her "rebuilding" her life.
"The deal is done, and the production company is finalizing which broadcaster this will go with; most likely Disney," a source shared. "It will focus on how she is stepping back into life after the trauma of Ozzy dying last year and after breaking up with Sid."