Kelly Osbourne Gets New Ink in Tribute to Late Dad Ozzy — Nearly 1 Year After Black Sabbath Rocker's Tragic Death

Last month, Kelly admitted that she'd "never stop missing" her dad in a heartbreaking Father's Day message to him.

"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she penned. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"

"I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you," she continued. "Until we meet again!"

As she works her way through her grief, Kelly is finding her way back to her young career roots. 25 years after her family's MTV show premiered, she is set to make her reality television comeback in a series that focuses on her "rebuilding" her life.

"The deal is done, and the production company is finalizing which broadcaster this will go with; most likely Disney," a source shared. "It will focus on how she is stepping back into life after the trauma of Ozzy dying last year and after breaking up with Sid."