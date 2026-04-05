EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Spooky Reason Osbournes Are Determined to Buy Back Their Iconic Reality TV Show Mansion

Grief-torn Kelly Osbourne has revealed her family have repeatedly attempted to buy back their former Beverly Hills mansion – with insiders now telling RadarOnline.com the Osbournes' belief the house still carries the spirit of Ozzy Osbourne following his death is the spooky attachment driving their determination to get the property back. Kelly, 41, said she, her mother Sharon Osbourne, 73, and brother Jack Osbourne, 40, have tried as many as 10 times to repurchase the property where MTV's The Osbournes was filmed between 2002 and 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne revealed her family tried to buy back their mansion.

The reality series, widely credited as the first celebrity fly-on-the-wall format, chronicled family life inside the sprawling Los Angeles home and became a cultural phenomenon. Ozzy, who died last year aged 76, was a central figure in the show, alongside Sharon and their children, as cameras captured both chaotic moments and deeply personal struggles, including Sharon's battle with colon cancer during their time in the house.

Article continues below advertisement

Searching for Ozzy's Spirit in Beverly Hills

Source: MEGA Insiders claimed the home still held the spirit of Ozzy Osbourne.

A source close to the family said: "They are convinced the house still holds Ozzy's spirit – they have said they feel his presence around them when they think about that place." The source added: "This isn't just about property, it's emotional – the Osbournes believe bringing the home back into the family would reconnect them with Ozzy in a very real way." Another insider said: "It might sound unusual, but for them it's comforting. They talk about the house as if Ozzy is still there in some way, watching over it." Kelly said: "We've asked about 10 times if we can buy it back and they keep saying no, even though they're never even there, the people who currently own it. But it was a great house."

Article continues below advertisement

Memories of Joy and Hardship Inside the Mansion

Source: @The Osbournes/YOUTUBE Kelly described the house as a place where her life changed.

She also reflected on the memories tied to the property, adding: "That house will always be one of the best places we ever lived, and I have such fond memories of it, because that house changed my life and we had a lot of fun." Kelly also acknowledged the more difficult experiences associated with the home. She added: "But there was a lot of sadness, too, because my mum went through cancer in that house. But we made it through." The combination of joy and hardship, she suggested, has only deepened the family's attachment to the property. Kelly described how the show now serves as a lasting connection to her father. She said: "It's a beautiful way to look back on my life, and I have that forever. And I can always see my dad when I miss him."

Redefining Reality TV and a Lasting Family Legacy

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @The Osbournes/YOUTUBE The star found comfort in watching old footage of her father