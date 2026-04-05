EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Spooky Reason Osbournes Are Determined to Buy Back Their Iconic Reality TV Show Mansion
April 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Grief-torn Kelly Osbourne has revealed her family have repeatedly attempted to buy back their former Beverly Hills mansion – with insiders now telling RadarOnline.com the Osbournes' belief the house still carries the spirit of Ozzy Osbourne following his death is the spooky attachment driving their determination to get the property back.
Kelly, 41, said she, her mother Sharon Osbourne, 73, and brother Jack Osbourne, 40, have tried as many as 10 times to repurchase the property where MTV's The Osbournes was filmed between 2002 and 2005.
The reality series, widely credited as the first celebrity fly-on-the-wall format, chronicled family life inside the sprawling Los Angeles home and became a cultural phenomenon.
Ozzy, who died last year aged 76, was a central figure in the show, alongside Sharon and their children, as cameras captured both chaotic moments and deeply personal struggles, including Sharon's battle with colon cancer during their time in the house.
Searching for Ozzy's Spirit in Beverly Hills
A source close to the family said: "They are convinced the house still holds Ozzy's spirit – they have said they feel his presence around them when they think about that place."
The source added: "This isn't just about property, it's emotional – the Osbournes believe bringing the home back into the family would reconnect them with Ozzy in a very real way."
Another insider said: "It might sound unusual, but for them it's comforting. They talk about the house as if Ozzy is still there in some way, watching over it."
Kelly said: "We've asked about 10 times if we can buy it back and they keep saying no, even though they're never even there, the people who currently own it. But it was a great house."
Memories of Joy and Hardship Inside the Mansion
She also reflected on the memories tied to the property, adding: "That house will always be one of the best places we ever lived, and I have such fond memories of it, because that house changed my life and we had a lot of fun."
Kelly also acknowledged the more difficult experiences associated with the home. She added: "But there was a lot of sadness, too, because my mum went through cancer in that house. But we made it through."
The combination of joy and hardship, she suggested, has only deepened the family's attachment to the property. Kelly described how the show now serves as a lasting connection to her father.
She said: "It's a beautiful way to look back on my life, and I have that forever. And I can always see my dad when I miss him."
Redefining Reality TV and a Lasting Family Legacy
The enduring footage, she indicated, has taken on new meaning since Ozzy's death, preserving moments that remain central to the family's shared history. The Osbournes helped redefine reality television, paving the way for a wave of celebrity-led series.
Kelly acknowledged the program's legacy with mixed feelings.
She said: "It's crazy to think our family is the family that invented that style of television, and it halfway makes me want to apologise, because some of the shows that we've all had to suffer through have been quite s---. But some of them have been amazing, and we were the first."
Despite the passage of time, Kelly said family gatherings remain as lively as ever, describing them as "absolute chaos at all times," a dynamic first captured inside the walls of the Beverly Hills mansion they are still trying to reclaim.