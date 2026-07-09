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Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath Rocker Wheelchair-Bound Nearly 1 Year After Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne's Death

picture of Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: @billwarddrummer;Instagram/MEGA

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward needs the assistance of a wheelchair.

July 9 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

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Black Sabbath have been struck by fresh heartache following Ozzy Osbourne's death after drummer Bill Ward confirmed he needs to use a wheelchair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 78, says he's now unable to walk long distances without assistance, but he's refusing to retire from music.

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'I Need to Use a Wheelchair'

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picture of Black Sabbath
Source: MEGA

Ward (left) confirmed he's now unable to walk long distances.

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"I'm announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events," he wrote via Instagram. "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."

The rocker said he started to use a wheelchair 18 months ago and "mostly in airports."

"I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I'm still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old," he added defiantly. “My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now.”

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'I’ll Keep Rocking Until I’m Dead'

picture of Bill ward
Source: MEGA

Ward has no intention of retiring, despite health worries.

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Shared Ward, "I'm just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I'm just catching a ride, I'm not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs."

"I'm making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I’m OK," he continued. "If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don’t bite, I’ll just look different. Much love to you all and I’ll keep rocking until I’m dead."

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One-Year Anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's Death Nears

picture of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Rocker Osbourne died of a heart attack on July 22 last year.

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Ward co-founded Sabbath with singer Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler in 1968.

The British band officially retired on July 5, 2025, after putting on a grand final bow at Villa Park stadium in their hometown of Birmingham, which was Osbourne's last show before his death weeks later at 76.

Last week, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 46th wedding anniversary.

The 73-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt message to the Black Sabbath frontman, who died on July 22 last year.

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picture of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 46th wedding anniversary.

"Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary," Sharon wrote alongside an intimate photo of the couple holding hands. "Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

They married in Maui, Hawaii, on July 4, 1982, and had three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Over more than four decades of marriage, they faced many challenges, including addiction, health setbacks and periods of personal turmoil, but remained committed to one another through it all.

Their relationship dynamic became widely known through MTV's The Osbournes, which showcased their family life and Sharon's unwavering support for her husband.

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