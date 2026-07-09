Black Sabbath Rocker Wheelchair-Bound Nearly 1 Year After Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne's Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 78, says he's now unable to walk long distances without assistance, but he's refusing to retire from music.

Black Sabbath have been struck by fresh heartache following Ozzy Osbourne's death after drummer Bill Ward confirmed he needs to use a wheelchair.

"I'm announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events," he wrote via Instagram. "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."

The rocker said he started to use a wheelchair 18 months ago and "mostly in airports."

"I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I'm still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old," he added defiantly. “My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now.”