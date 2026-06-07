EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Most Insane Addiction Revealed — And It's Nothing to Do With Drugs
June 7 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's wild history with drugs and alcohol is legendary, but a new book argues the Black Sabbath frontman was driven by an even greater addiction throughout his life – an insatiable appetite for experience that saw him become obsessed with everything from French snails to burritos and luxury cologne.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Ozzy, who died on July 22 last year, aged 76, just 17 days after his farewell Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, Britain, spent decades building a reputation as rock's ultimate survivor.
Ozzy Osbourne's Addiction Was 'Living Life at Maximum Intensity'
Yet according to author and heavy metal scholar Keith Kahn-Harris, the singer's defining characteristic was not substance abuse but an endless hunger for life itself.
Kahn-Harris explores that idea in his new book, The Beautiful Death of Ozzy Osbourne: How Metal Teaches Us to Live, which examines the star's larger-than-life personality, his compulsive enthusiasm for new experiences, and the extraordinary contradictions that shaped his life.
Kahn-Harris said: "To borrow a quote from (Ozzy's) son Jack, which to me is just perfect, Ozzy swallowed the galaxy and didn't know what to do with it. He was insatiable. He got addicted to more or less everything."
According to the author, Ozzy's compulsive curiosity extended far beyond the addictions that frequently dominated headlines.
A source close to the Osbourne family told us about the book: "What emerges is a picture of somebody who threw himself into absolutely everything. Whether it was food, travel, fragrances, music, or fame, Ozzy seemed incapable of experiencing anything halfway. His biggest addiction wasn't drugs – it was living life at maximum intensity."
The Snail Obsession Nobody Saw Coming
Kahn-Harris recounts how Ozzy developed unlikely fascinations that bordered on obsession.
He said: "At one point, he and Sharon went on a trip to France and... he basically got addicted to snails. He was suddenly wanting snails – every single day. He'd be like: 'Sharon, I'm having snails today!'"
The author was equally amused to discover Ozzy remained devoted to the same gothic fragrance for more than 30 years.
He said: "Ozzy used this very expensive brand, No. 88 by Czech & Speake. They've just released a special tribute edition, No 88 Prince of Darkness. I want to buy some – just to see what Ozzy smelled like.
"And in their reality show, The Osbournes, he gets totally addicted to burritos. He just couldn't get enough new experiences."
That restless pursuit of stimulation also fueled some of the darker periods of Ozzy's life.
The bat-biting rocker's struggles with alcohol, cocaine, prescription medication, tobacco, and s-x threatened both his health and career over the years.
Kahn-Harris said, "That could be incredibly dangerous. It led him to do bad things. But he had success beyond anything he imagined.
"He experienced and lived so much, for good and bad. He was never really in control of himself. His whole life was so implausible."
Another source said Ozzy's ability to embrace contradiction was central to his enduring appeal.
They added, "Ozzy was someone who constantly surprised people. One moment he was terrifying, the next he was funny, vulnerable, or unexpectedly thoughtful. That unpredictability became one of the reasons fans connected with him so deeply."
The inspiration for Kahn-Harris' book came from Ozzy's emotional farewell performance in Birmingham, where he appeared seated on a throne as he battled declining health, including Parkinson's disease.
Kahn-Harris said: "There was something about his performance that was so intense, heartbreaking, but also life-affirming."
He added, "When you look closely at anything Ozzy does, you'll find something that doesn't fit. He taught me that the world is never fixed on its axis – things can change radically. Ozzy teaches us always to expect the unexpected, to live life right to the end."