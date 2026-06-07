EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Most Insane Addiction Revealed — And It's Nothing to Do With Drugs

Yet according to author and heavy metal scholar Keith Kahn-Harris, the singer's defining characteristic was not substance abuse but an endless hunger for life itself.

Kahn-Harris explores that idea in his new book, The Beautiful Death of Ozzy Osbourne: How Metal Teaches Us to Live, which examines the star's larger-than-life personality, his compulsive enthusiasm for new experiences, and the extraordinary contradictions that shaped his life.

Kahn-Harris said: "To borrow a quote from (Ozzy's) son Jack, which to me is just perfect, Ozzy swallowed the galaxy and didn't know what to do with it. He was insatiable. He got addicted to more or less everything."

According to the author, Ozzy's compulsive curiosity extended far beyond the addictions that frequently dominated headlines.

A source close to the Osbourne family told us about the book: "What emerges is a picture of somebody who threw himself into absolutely everything. Whether it was food, travel, fragrances, music, or fame, Ozzy seemed incapable of experiencing anything halfway. His biggest addiction wasn't drugs – it was living life at maximum intensity."